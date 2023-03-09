Alex De Campi, Ryan Howe & Dee Cunniffe's Bad Karma From Image Comics Bad Karma from Alex De Campi, Ryan Howe & Dee Cunniffe, will be finally published in print from Image Comics, in November.

Bad Karma from Alex De Campi, Ryan Howe & Dee Cunniffe, will be finally published in print form, a character-based action/thriller collected as a graphic novel from Image Comics later this year. It was originally (and still is) published by Brian K Vaughan and Marcos Martin's pay-what-you-want Panel Syndicate digital publisher.

Bad Karma Hardcover – November 7, 2023 After finding out Aaron Carter, an innocent man, is on Death Row for a mercenary job they did 10 years ago, down-on-their luck army veterans Sully and Ethan go on a Christmas road trip to free him. Turns out nobody's interested in Aaron's innocence, but someone is very interested in making sure Sully and Ethan don't live to see the New Year. They just didn't figure on one thing: Ethan's ex-wife Cheryl. Collects the hit Panel Syndicate action/comedy series by writer Alex de Campi (DRACULA, MOTHERF**KER!, NO MERCY, TWISTED ROMANCE) and artists Ryan Howe (True War Stories; Daisy Blackwood: Pilot for Hire) and Dee Cunniffe (INDIGO CHILDREN, EMISSARY, JOE FIXIT).

De Campi is one of the greatest living comic book writers, although she's managed to work in relative obscurity, including a forgotten-by-everyone-but-me look at digital comics creation called The Uncanny Valley Girl for Bleeding Cool. Apparently, Bad Karma was also what got her the gig writing two episodes of a Blade Runner anime show a few years ago. She took her notes for the comic, rewrote it into a screenplay in six weekx and got the anime gig. And now it's back into its originally intended comic book form. She wrote "some projects, you really fall in love with, and this is one of them. All the characters are so *clear* to me, and they're complex and nuanced and a lot of the character work is unexpected and… well, elegant, really, in the manner of that bit in Cercle Rouge where Delon tosses Volonté the pack of cigarettes. (One of my all-time fave character moments in cinema.)"

As with all Panel Syndicate comics, it is also available in DRM-free PDF, CBR or CBZ forms, optimised for on-screen reading