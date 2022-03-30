Alex De Campi, Skylar Patridge & Kelly Fitzpatrick Webtoon Reversal

Alex De Campi, Skylar Patridge and Kelly Fitzpatrick are launching a new comic book series on Webtoon, in a word where magic has become a thing again, after a reversal of the laws of nature. And it is called Reversal. De Campi writes "It has oddly been a lot of fun (but a BUNCH of work) to take a book written / drawn for print (it has a publisher, obvs) and re-lay it out for Webtoon / Tapas. It's a fascinating design exercise? The biggest thing I learned is sometimes you need panels like this, FOR PACING. Anyway, if REVERSAL goes over well, I'm going to put my and Carla Speed McNeil's old Image series, NO MERCY, up on Webtoon/Tapas too. So please encourage us and share / RT that first tweet in this thread with links to the series :)"

Two years ago, magic suddenly, violently became a thing again. Now, Tré Grant is just doing her best to survive sixth grade, which is a little more real than it used to be thanks to the monsters that regularly emerge from the nearby forest to attack her city. But when she discovers a magical artifact that could be the key to lifting the curse on the forest, Tré accidentally becomes the hero the city needs, even if she's not the one it expects. Updates every two weeks.

Though the first issue is more about the scientific community reporting on magic as a real and observable thing now. And it smacks rather of scientists trying to inform the public of the realities of the coronavirus pandemic.

Because at some point, someone is always going to ask about the baby with the horns in its head. No matter what the emergency.

If only every answer can be delivered so concisely. Webtoon is a webtoon publisher launched by Naver Corporation in South Korea in 2004. The platform partners with creators to publish original content under the Webtoon Originals banner and hosts a number of other series on its self-publishing site Canvas. Two years ago Webtoon became the most popular comic book publisher in the world, and its size and scope have increased vastly since, with an average of 72 million monthly active users, about ten million of which are in the US, and its serialised webcomics that scroll vertically are available in the free-to-download Webtoon app for Android and iOS, or through the company website. Webtoon also launched in the US and has offices in Los Angeles, currently recruiting editors and talent drivers. Generally, the first few chapters are free, with paid episodes beyond that. While many creators have come to fruition solely on Webtoon, others recognised from other markets include Linda Sejic and Justin Jordan. And now Alex De Campi as well.