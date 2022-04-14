Alex Paknadel Joins DC Vs Vampires: All Out War #1 in July

Alex Paknadel tweets out the good news. "My first DC miniseries drops in July. Join me, Pasquale Qualano and my good buddy @AshcanPress for an all-you-can-eat buffet of grindhouse mayhem in DC VS. VAMPIRES: ALL OUT WAR". It's a good day for the Paknadel family as a whole, as Alex also states of The Turkish Detective getting a Miramax/Paramount Deal. "TFW Paramount greenlights your mum's crime series and it's now a massive international production with a straight-to-series order helmed by the genius who directed The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo. So proud of you, @BarbaraNadel"

DC media partner GamesRadar has the PR. "DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War #1 is a new six-issue limited series beginning in July that serves as a companion series to the main DC vs. Vampire series, following the companion one-shots DC vs Vampires: Hunters in May and DC vs Vampires: Killers in June. All-Out War is written by the main series co-writer and the one-shots' writer Matthew Rosenberg along with Alex Paknadel, a writer with credits at BOOM! Studios (Arcadia), Marvel, Valiant Entertainment, Titan, and more." Which is one way of saying one of the White Noise writers, and co-creator of Friendo, Turncoat, Giga and more. And that "All-Out War #1 also features a backup story written and drawn by Guillaume Singelin". That's Singelin of the Label 619 Crew.

"One of the last secret, underground human cities is facing total annihilation and its leader – John Constantine – must plan a suicide mission to assassinate a key lieutenant in the vampire empire! Against unreal odds and with an unlikely team including Booster Gold, Deathstroke, and Mary Marvel, does the Hellblazer have one more trick up his sleeve?"

DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War #1 (of 6) goes on sale on July 19 and features variant covers by Kael Ngu, James Stokoe, and Ejikure. DC's July 2022 solicitations should drop tomorrow and Bleeding Cool has a scoop over one comic that will be seeing its final issue…