Alex Paknadel & Vasco Georgeiv on Punchline For Joker's Final Issue

The final issue of The Joker, The Joker #14, goes to FOC today. The official creative listing is that it is written by James Tynion IV and Sam Johns, and drawn by Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cam Smith and Belen Ortega, but there may be a couple of other names in there instead. Alex Paknadel tweeted out "This month's JOKER #14 contains my *first* DC work. Proud to have provided a short for this rather splendid series with the inestimable @vascogeorgiev!" That would be Vasco Georgiev. Emphasis on "first". After the congratulatory response, Alex added "Thanks for the enthusiasm and the very kind words, everyone. Blown away." And from the FOC cover, looks like they will be taking over for the final Punchline story.

Alex Paknadel, one of the White Noise London writers studio joined by Ryan O'Sullivan, Dan Watters and Ram V, has plenty of comic book credits across Marvel, Titan, Vault, Valiant, Lion Forge, Boom, IDW and more, including Assassin's Creed, Arcadia, KINO, Doctor Who, Friendo, Turncoat, Incursion, Giga, Razorblades, The Raid, Lords Of Empyre, Immortal Hulk, Death Of Doctor Strange and Darkhold Spider-Man. But nothing for DC Comics until now.

Vasco Georgeiv has been here before on Batman: Urban Legends, but outside of DC Comics on Dejah Thoris, Buffy and Xena comic books.

JOKER #14 CVR A GUILLEM MARCH

(W) James Tynion IV, Sam Johns (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cam Smith, Belen Ortega (CA) Guillem March

FINAL ISSUE All the hunters converge on the Sampson estate as the brutal conclusion to the first "season" of The Joker is here! Bullets will fly, blood will be shed, and will James Gordon be forced to make the choice he's been dreading since issue #1? Punchline Backup: Punchline walks free, and the Royal Flush Gang is desperate for a new queen. The underworld of Gotham City is going to change forever, and this last chapter of "Punchline" is only the beginning.