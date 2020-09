Alex Ross, Thor and Venom Top Advance Reorder Charts

Alex Ross' Timeless variant covers for Marvel boost bunch advance reorder titles this week, and Donny Cates fourth prints do a lot more as well. Dune, We Live and Commanders In Crisis make for non-Marvel bumps…

Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market, the advance reorder chart. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

DESCRIPTION SRP VENDOR AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50 ALEX ROSS SPIDER-MAN TIMELESS VAR LAS $5.99 MARVEL COMICS THOR #1 4TH PTG VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS THOR #4 4TH PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS WEB OF VENOM WRAITH #1 2ND PTG VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS WEB OF VENOM EMPYRES END #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS THOR #3 5TH PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS AVENGERS #37 ALEX ROSS BLACK PANTHER TIMELESS VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS NEW MUTANTS #13 MOMOKO VAR XOS $3.99 MARVEL COMICS DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #1 CVR A LEE $4.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT WEB OF VENOM EMPYRES END #1 KNULL IS COMING VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS STRANGE ACADEMY #2 4TH PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #1 CVR C DIE CUT VAR $6.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT WE LIVE #1 CVR A MIRANDA $4.99 AFTERSHOCK COMICS HELLIONS #5 ALEX ROSS PHOENIX TIMELESS VAR XOS $3.99 MARVEL COMICS CAPTAIN AMERICA #24 ALEX ROSS FALCON TIMELESS VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS MARVEL ZOMBIES RESURRECTION #3 (OF 4) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS AVENGERS #37 BROOKS FORTNITE WRPAD VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS HELLIONS #5 XOS $3.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50 ORTEGA VAR LAST $5.99 MARVEL COMICS NEW MUTANTS #13 ALEX ROSS COLOSSUS TIMELESS VAR XOS $3.99 MARVEL COMICS CABLE #5 XOS $3.99 MARVEL COMICS STILLWATER BY ZDARSKY & PEREZ #1 2ND PTG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50 KUDER SPIDER-MAN VAMPIRE VAR LAST $5.99 MARVEL COMICS COMMANDERS IN CRISIS #1 CVR C MOMOKO (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS IT EATS WHAT FEEDS IT #1 3RD PTG $3.99 SCOUT COMICS

TOP 25 REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

DESCRIPTION SRP VENDOR WEB OF VENOM WRAITH #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS BATMAN THE LONG HALLOWEEN TP $29.99 DC COMICS THOR #6 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN STRACZYNSKI OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS ABSOLUTE CARNAGE OMNIBUS HC $100.00 MARVEL COMICS DARK NIGHTS METAL TP $19.99 DC COMICS UMBRELLA ACADEMY TP VOL 02 DALLAS $17.99 DARK HORSE COMICS X-MEN GRAND DESIGN OMNIBUS HC $100.00 MARVEL COMICS BLACK WIDOW STRIKES OMNIBUS HC $100.00 MARVEL COMICS BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 (MR) $29.99 DYNAMIC FORCES X-MEN AGE OF APOCALYPSE TP VOL 02 REIGN $34.99 MARVEL COMICS MAN THING BY STEVE GERBER COMPLETE COLL TP VOL 01 $39.99 MARVEL COMICS SAGA COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 (MR) $59.99 IMAGE COMICS HOUSE OF X POWERS OF X TP $44.99 MARVEL COMICS NEW X-MEN BY MORRISON ULTIMATE COLL TP BOOK 03 $34.99 MARVEL COMICS WOLVERINE OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS ASTONISHING X-MEN WHEDON CASSADAY OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS X-MEN AGE OF APOCALYPSE TP TWILIGHT $34.99 MARVEL COMICS SPIDER-MAN BEN REILLY OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS DARTH VADER DARK LORD SITH TP VOL 01 IMPERIAL MACH $17.99 MARVEL COMICS PUNISHER MAX TP VOL 01 IN THE BEGINNING (MR) $14.99 MARVEL COMICS OUT OF THE BLUE COMP HC GN (C: 0-1-0) $29.99 AFTERSHOCK COMICS CRITICAL ROLE HC VOL 01 CHRONICLES OF EXANDRIA MIGHTY NEIN ( $44.99 DARK HORSE COMICS BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 02 (MR) (C: 1-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS CRUEL SUMMER HC (MR) $34.99 IMAGE COMICS

And DC's most-ordered books… and yet again every single one is a Batman comic book... Speed Metal is the closest to being something else.

BATMAN THREE JOKERS #1 (OF 3) CVR A JASON FABOK JOKER BATMAN #100 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ WRAPAROUND (JOKER WAR) BATMAN #96 CVR A GUILLEM MARCH (JOKER WAR) DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL SPEED METAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A HOWARD PORTER BATMAN #97 CVR A GUILLEM MARCH (JOKER WAR) BATMAN THREE JOKERS #2 (OF 3) CVR A JASON FABOK JOKER BATMAN #95 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (JOKER WAR) BATMAN #98 CVR A DAVID FINCH (JOKER WAR) BATMAN #99 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (JOKER WAR) BATMAN #94 CVR A TONY DANIEL