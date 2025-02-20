Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: Alice Darrow, Tramps Of The Apocalypse

Alice Darrow's Tramps Of The Apocalypse From Dark Horse Comics

Alice Darrow is a Franco-American writer and Illustrator born in Paris. Based in Los Angeles, she currently works in animation on shows like Futurama and Disenchantment as a visual development artist and character designer. And now Dark Horse Comics presents Tramps of the Apocalypse, a new action-packed, satirical, three-issue comic miniseries. Alice Darrow brings her animation talents to comics for the first time, writing and illustrating a story about three women in a post-apocalyptic hellscape that Dark Horse says is perfect for fans of comics such as Bitch Planet, Kali, and Grindhouse. Hugo Blanc will join the series as a colourist and Frank Cvetkovic as a letterer.

"In Tramps of the Apocalypse, the year is 2094, and men rule the world. So, what has changed in 70 years, you ask? Following the ten-year Sildenafil wars of 2053, Earth has become a barren wasteland. Factions of surviving men led by "Quest Ragnor, King of Males" have taken over the remnants of cities and towns across the globe, capturing and enslaving all women…Well, all women except for three super bimbos with unparalleled bloodlust and an unquenchable thirst for violence: Baby, Belladonna, and Babette. Unwilling to bend to the whims and desires of the buffoons in charge, too slippery to be caught, and too sexy for chains, these three bangin' babes are at the top of Quest Ragnor's most wanted list. Unfortunately for him, they couldn't care less. "I have been working on this project for years, and I am so incredibly grateful and lucky that Dark Horse decided to give this goofy newbie a chance," said Darrow. "I am honored to be carrying on my father's comic book legacy of 'fighting fascists in the desert'—now more than ever." That would be a certain Geof Darrow…

Tramps of the Apocalypse #1 (of 3) arrives in comic shops on the 25th of June, 2025. Alice has also provided variant cover art for Shaolin Cowboy: Cruel to Be Kin #1, If You Find This, I'm Already Dead #3, Operation Sunshine: Already Dead #2, From the World of Minor Threats: Barfly #3, and Paranoid Gardens #5.

