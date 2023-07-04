Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: alicia grimm, fantastic four

Alicia Grimm, The Most Powerful Member Of The Fantastic Four?

Fantastic Four #9 gives Alicia Grimm the chance to use her own skills - super powers if you will - of being an instinctive sculptor.

As established early on by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee in the Fantastic Four, there is a Marvel Comics within the Marvel Universe which licenses the rights to publish Fantastic Four comics – and others based on other superheroes – that tries and tells the to-them real-life stories of Marvel superheroes. This has been followed up over the years, with John Byrne finding himself summoned by The Watcher as a cosmic observer of events. As Dan Slott would later establish in She-Hulk, that also makes comic books in the Marvel Universe legal historical documents. Tomorrow's Fantastic Four #9 by Ryan North and Ivan Fiorelli checks in with how they are doing.

Of course, this Marvel Comics doesn't have a Marvel Studios, isn't owned by Disney and is still a small company creating works for a niche audience. Okay, so maybe not everything is different. But for a story told from Alicia Grimm's perspective, it's a fun way to provide perspective of everything.

But this issue also gives Alicia Masters the chance to use her own skills – super powers if you will – of being an instinctive sculptor. And without sight able to use her abilities in conjuncture with the other Fantastic Four, namely Susan Storm's forcefields and Johnny Storm's fire…

If you ever wanted Alicia Grimm to step up and be the most valuable member of the Fantastic Four, tomorrow will be that day…

