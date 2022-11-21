Alien #3 Preview: Welcome to the Nest

Hi folks! Jude Terror here once again with his trusty robot sidekick, LOLtron, bringing you the latest comic book preview from Marvel. Steel team finds an enclave of surviving humans in this preview of Alien #3, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics.

LOLtron, the management here at Bleeding Cool has paired me with you in hopes of "improving the overall tone and quality of my work," so though I know I will regret it, I am contractually obligated to ask: what did you think of the preview of Alien #3?

Check out the preview below.

Alien #3

by Phillip Kennedy Johnson & Julius Ohta, cover by Bjorn Barends

THE DEVIL YOU KNOW… While searching the Xenomorph-infested Tobler-9 for an alien sample that can save humanity, "Steel Team," the mythical Synthetic Special Operations team, has made a shocking discovery: a colony of humans who have managed to survive there for decades. With only their mutual mistrust in common, the humans and synths strike an uneasy bargain: the alien sample in exchange for Steel Team's help in clearing a subterranean Xenomorph nest. But while the humans have had to sacrifice some of their humanity to survive, Steel Team learns that the ICARUS alien strain has taken on some disturbingly HUMAN tendencies…

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.65"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Nov 23, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620485400311

| Parental Advisory

$3.99

Variants:

75960620485400321 – ALIEN 3 COELLO VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620485400331 – ALIEN 3 PARRILLO VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620485400341 – ALIEN 3 MEYERS VARIANT – $3.99 US

