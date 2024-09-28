Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Alien Armageddon, Dren

Alien Armageddon 1944 #1 in Dren Productions December 2024 Solicits

Dren Productions: After Dark is launching a new comic book series, Alien Armageddon 1944 #1 by James Mascia and Antonio Doya Jr

Article Summary Dren Productions: After Dark launches new comic series Alien Armageddon 1944 #1 by James Mascia and Antonio Doya Jr.

Alien Armageddon 1944 reveals an alien invasion during the 1944 D-Day invasion in World War II.

Explore the unexpected twist of an alien craft over Omaha Beach and soldiers battling this new threat.

Also, check out Tales Of The Bizarre #10, an anthology with unique sci-fi and horror tales and a new hero, Oracle.

Dren Productions: After Dark is launching a new comic book series, Alien Armageddon 1944 #1 by James Mascia and Antonio Doya Jr., as part of their December 2024 solicits and solicitations. As well as the continued Tales Of The Bizarre anthology with James Mascia, David Thomas, Andrew Richmond, and Christina Richmond.

"World War II is going on in Europe. Hitler and the Nazis have a tight grip on the continent, but the Allied forces are set to invade in June of 1944. This is what the history books tell us. However, there's more to the story than anyone understands. On D-Day, as the Allies are storming the beaches of Normandy, a strange ship appears over the action and begins firing indiscriminately on the soldiers of both sides. It is the beginning of an invasion. What will happen when the Allies find themselves with an enemy greater than the Nazis? And why did the aliens choose this day to invade? What are they after? All is not as it seems, however, as we learn that the aliens have an even more nefarious agenda and that we are to blame for it."

ALIEN ARMAGGEDON 1944 #1 CVR A STANDARD (MR)

DREN PRODUCTIONS AFTER DARK

OCT241561

(W) James Mascia (A) Antonio Doya Jr (CA) C. B. Zane

The D-Day invasion marks the turning point in World War 2. But few know the whole story. The Allies and the Axis powers were not the only forces on the beaches that day. We are shown what happens when an alien craft appears over Omaha Beach on D-Day, and follow a pair of soldiers as they attempt to combat this new threat.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

TALES OF THE BIZARRE #10

DREN PRODUCTIONS AFTER DARK

OCT241563

(W) James Mascia, David Thomas (A) Andrew Richmond, Christina Richmond (CA) Zaf

An anthology series with the best and strangest sci-fi and horror tales we could create. Think about those old B-movies from the classic movie theaters (or stuff you might find playing on the Syfy channel today).The stories that you are going to find in this anthology are both thought provoking and obscure… just how we like them!

In this issue, we meet the Oracle, a new superhero who has great water powers.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!