Leah Moore & John Reppion's Heavy Metal Magazine #2 July 2025 Solicits

The Heavy Metal Magazine relaunch is to be included in the first wave of the Massive Indies distribution partnership with Lunar Distribution. Massive Publishing, announced a distribution program called Massive Indies, in which Massive will act as a sub-distributor between smaller publishers and Lunar Distribution, the exclusive distributor of DC Comics and Image Comics titles to the direct market of comic book stores. Now Massive is announcing the first wave of independent publishing partners, which is to include the new launch of Heavy Metal Magazine. Ironically, Massive Publishing previously arranged to publish the relaunch of Heavy Metal Magazine but the effort failed at the launch pad, and the project was abandoned after much publicity. "A few years back, Heavy Metal partnered with Massive to release the historic final issue of Volume One of the magazine. Now, It's thrilling to be a part of the magazine's rebirth, working with both Heavy Metal and Lunar to get these books onto comic shop shelves and ultimately into the hands of excited fans." – Michael Calero, CEO, Massive Publishing.

Issue #2 brings the world's greatest illustrated magazine back to the forefront of comics. One of the magazine's original legends, Enki Bilal continues with his acclaimed "BUG" series. "Burton & Cyb" returns by Antonio Segura and Jose Ortiz. Jenevsky's cult sci-fi heroine, "Sixella" continues. Guido Crepax's classic character Valentina returns by Sergio Gerasi. Writing duo Leah Moore and John Reppion will pen Taarna's ongoing adventures, with art by Anna Morozova. Fernando Dagnino brings another sci-fi short, plus the return of classic strip "The Bus" by Paul Kirchner and June 2050. Michael Conrad will pen Millstone illustrated by Ilias Kyriazis, and more.

