All-Ages 2000AD In Rebellion February 2022 Solicits

Rebellion is generally a month behind the rest of the publishers listed in Diamond Previews. What with them being in Britain and all. So in their February 2022 solicits and solicitations, we get their comic books to be published in March. But then, as with everyone else, their Free Comic Book Day offering for the first Saturday in May. And for that, they are returning to their All-Ages offering and making the case again that 2000AD should really make this a regular thing… go up against Phoenix Weekly maybe, and get sold in Aldi and Lidl rather than Waitrose?

FCBD 2023 2000 AD PRESENTS THE BEST COMIC EVER

REBELLION DEVELOPMENTS LTD

DEC220039

(W) Alex De Campi, Ramzee, Roger Langridge (A) Eduardo Ocana, Korinna Mei Veropoulou, Brett Parson (CA) Neil Googe

Give your summer some extra thrill-power in this collection of All Ages stories from the wildest comic in the universe: 2000 AD Regened! Featuring fan-favourite characters like Pandora Perfect, and starting points for new stories like Full Tilt Boogie, this issue is the perfect introduction to the incredible world of comics for rookie readers, or gateway to a whole new array of stories and characters for comic book readers looking for their next reading adventure!

Exclusive Original Material Rating: All-Ages In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

2000 AD NOVEMBER PROG PACK (FEB 2023 SHIPPING) (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

DEC221607

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Boo Cook

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! Judge Dredd tracks down a wanted xeno-criminal in "The Hagger They Fall"; secrets are revealed in Proteus Vex: "Crawlspace"; Cyd flees across the galaxy in The Out Book 3; the final series commences of time-traveling epic The Order, "Heart of Darkness"; and there's more explosive action in Joe Pineapples: "Tin Man"'! In Shops: Mar 29, 2023 SRP: 22

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #453

REBELLION / 2000AD

DEC221608

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) TBC

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! 1970s New York clashes with 22nd century Mega-City One in Judge Dredd, plus the latest instalments of Storm Warning, the Dark Judges, Devlin Waugh, and Surfer Book 2. Plus the next chapters of Judge Dredd: Year One and Mega-City Two, interviews, features and much more! In Shops: Mar 22, 2023 SRP: 10.99

JUDGE DREDD COMPLETE CASE FILES TP VOL 41 (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

DEC221609

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Greg Staples

In Mega-City One the Judges are a hardened police force acting as judge, jury and executioner. Toughest of them all is Judge Dredd. He is the Law, and these are his stories. This latest collection of Judge Dredd: The Complete Case Files sees Dredd continue to track down the murderous PJ Maybe, take the Scottish artist Kenny Who to court, and stop the angry war veteran-turned-Mandroid Nate Slaughterhouse. Written by John Wagner (A History of Violence) and drawn by a host of acclaimed artists including Kev Walker (The Eternals), Cam Kennedy (Star Wars), and Carlos Ezquerra (Preacher), this is Judge Dredd at his pulse-pounding best! In Shops: Mar 08, 2023 SRP: 27.99

MONSTER FUN GHOULISH GAMING SPECIAL 2023

REBELLION / 2000AD

DEC221610

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Matt Baxter

Welcome to the next level of Monster Fun mayhem! Chockful of data-biting chuckles, this video game themed issue stars all of your favourite strips such as Kid Kong, Hell's Angel, Steel Commando, The Leopard from Lime Street, Hire A Horror, as well as a few new frightful faces! Boot up and get ready to overload your hard drive with the latest issue of Britain's best creature comic! In Shops: Mar 08, 2023 SRP: 6.5

STRONTIUM DOG SEARCH AND DESTROY HC VOL 02 (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

DEC221611

(W) John Wagner, Alan Grant (A / CA) Carlos Ezquerra

Strontium Dog Search and Destroy 2 – The 2000 AD Years collects the earliest SD strips to appear in 2000 AD after the sci-fi comic it originally appeared in, Starlord, was merged with the "galaxy's greatest comic!" Co-created by John Wagner and Carlos Ezquerra, the team behind Judge Dredd, this collection includes the beautifully-coloured spreads that appeared in the original 2000 AD run and includes the classic Strontium Dog story, The Schicklgruber Grab, in which mutant bounty hunter, Johnny Alpha and his partner travel to the past to capture Adolf Hitler! In Shops: Mar 08, 2023 SRP: 27.99

