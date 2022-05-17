All The Covers For Gun Honey: Blood For Blood, Including Naughty Ones

Gun Honey: Blood For Blood is the returning pulp action series by Charles Ardai and Ang Hor Kheng, translated and published by Titan Comics as part of their Hard Case crime line. The previous launch is credited by Titan as the best selling non-Premier publisher comic through the Diamond Comic Distributors direct market. And Titan Comics has given us the full lineup of variant covers that you can choose from – though some may be more variant than others. All depends on your outlook, I suppose. Spending the weekend at the Lake Como Comic Art Festival may have temporarily shifted my own Overton window on this kind of thing.

COVER A: ADAM HUGHES – $3.99, MAR228720

COVER B: STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU – $3.99, MAR228721

COVER C: COSPLAY (FEATURING COSPLAYER TABITHA LYONS, PART OF SET ACROSS #1-4) – $3.99, JUN221948

COVER D: ROBERT MCGINNIS – $3.99, JUN221949

COVER E: JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER – $3.99, JUN221950

COVER F: ROMAIN HUGAULT – $3.99, JUN221951

COVER G: VIRGIN VARIANT OF A

As well as an Adam Hughes Forbidden Planet foil exclusive for £40 limited to 500 copies.

In previous communication with Titan Comics, they also had "COVER G: HUGAULT NUDE BAGGED VARIANT – $10, JUN221952" as ba black bagged variant cover but that seems to have been withdraw in favour of a virgin variant. Might there have been concern?

GUN HONEY BLOOD FOR BLOOD #1 CVR A HUGHES

TITAN COMICS

MAR228720

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ang Hor Kheng (CA) Adam Hughes

2021'S BEST-SELLING NON-PREMIER COMIC IS BACK FOR A BLOCKBUSTER NEW SERIES!

With weapons expert Joanna Tan, the legendary "Gun Honey," off the grid, recuperating from her last job, a vengeful rival takes her place – and frames Joanna for murder. On the run from Malaysia to Milan, from Montana to Monaco, can Joanna catch up to her ruthless enemy…or will she catch a bullet first?

"THE FINEST KIND OF PULP NOIR." ED BRUBAKERIn Shops: Aug 24, 2022

Final Orders Due: Aug 01, 2022 SRP: $3.99