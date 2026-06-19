Posted in: Comics, Image, Mad Cave Studios, Oni Press | Tagged: bombshell, Curt Pires, Fireborn, Lost Fantasy, Super Mondo Mega Mutts

Will Curt Pires' Super Mondo Mega Mutts #1 Smash His Fireborn #1?

Will Curt Pires' Super Mondo Mega Mutts #1 smash his Fireborn #1 70,000 orders? Or will they whimper away with their tail between their legs?

Article Summary Can Super Mondo Mega Mutts #1 challenge Fireborn #1’s 70,000 orders as Curt Pires’ next breakout comic hit?

Super Mondo Mega Mutts teams Curt Pires and Juan Gedeon for an Oni Press launch arriving just before San Diego Comic-Con.

Oni Press is pushing Super Mondo Mega Mutts #1 hard with a new FOC Reveal Variant and a stacked slate of covers.

Described as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles meets The Boys, Super Mondo Mega Mutts #1 hits Final Order Cutoff Monday.

Within the past year, writer Curt Pires has gone from indie comics stalwart to one of Image's most prized creators, with his series Lost Fantasy emerging as its own cottage industry of multiple sold-out printings, sought-after first appearances, and spin-offs. Case in point: Pires' first new series set in the Lost Fantasy universe, Fireborn #1 (with co-writer Franklin Jonas and artist Patrick Mulholland) skyrocketed to 70,000 units sold, while Lost Fantasy #9 (featuring the first appearance of new antiheroine Bombshell) is now in three printings and consistently pulling $30 on eBay. Pires' first title for Mad Cave, 51 #1 with artist Jok, followed a similar trajectory with the first issue ratcheting up speculator interest in corners far and wide across the internet.

Now, set to debut in stores just a week before San Diego Comic-Con on July 15th, comes Super Mondo Mega Mutts #1 from Oni Press – Pires' next creator-owned gauntlet thrown, this time with artist Juan Gedeon in tow. Pires is the writer who just willed multiple hit series into existence for Image Comics. Gedeon is the artist that Daniel Warren Johnson handpicked to draw his Jurassic League dinosaurs-meet-Justice League series for DC Comics, which led to James Gunn picking up the concept for a DC Studios animated film. And, to add more fuel to the fire, Oni has just announced that they're adding the publisher's first-ever "FOC Reveal Variant" featuring an exclusive cover by Fireborn's own Patrick Mulholland to the first issue in advance of Monday's FOC, alongside a heavy artillery line-up of previously solicited covers by Gedeon, Alex Diotto, Karl Kerschl, and David LaFuente.

Pitched as "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles meets The Boys," Oni's announcement of the series drew applause and chants (literally) from retailers when first unveiled at ComicsPRO. The company has been sharing Gedeon's artwork far and wide, including a "red band" trailer that has drawn tens of thousands of views on YouTube. So, all told, Oni clearly seems to have great faith in the book… Does this portend that Super Mondo Mega Mutts #1 will be the next title to join the vaunted 70K Club? Guess we'll have to wait for the inevitable second printing announcement to know more… Retailers, Super Mondo Mega Mutts #1 is on final order cut off this Monday and headed to comic shops worldwide on July 15th. Here's the synopsis and an extended preview from the 40-page first issue:

"MUTT UP OR SHUT UP! Superstar-in-the-making Curt Pires (Lost Fantasy) and powerhouse artist Juan Gedeon (DC: The Jurassic League) are ready to rock the comic book industry to its core with a DOUBLE-SIZED, 40-PAGE FIRST ISSUE debut of a brand-new team of raucously rowdy, anthropomorphic antiheroes with TEETH! One year ago, a fragment of an interdimensional civilization collided with downtown LA—creating an impregnable no-man's-land where the laws of physics no longer apply. Convinced that no human being could survive the terrain within, the US government's most morally compromised contractors decided to explore the area codenamed "The Gleam" by sending in four research animals in the hopes of capturing its precious technological wonders. They were hoping to find a new kind of weapon. What they got instead was four radically transformed dogs with minds and a mission all their own. WOLF! FRANKEE! GRIFFY! FREDDY! Together with their brilliant mentor, MOJO, the SUPER MONDO MEGA MUTTS are going to bring justice back to the avenues and alleyways where out-of-control federal forces and gangs powered-up by pilfered alien technology now reign. They thought they could put this band of outlaw misfits on a leash. Now the world is going to discover what happens when these mutts BITE BACK!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!