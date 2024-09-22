Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Fantagraphics, IDW, Image | Tagged: baltimore comic con, ringo awards

All The Winners Of The Ringo Awards 2024 at Baltimore Comic Con

Comic creative professionals, publishers, retailers, and fans at the Baltimore Comic Con came together Saturday night, on the 21st of October, 2024. To socialize, dine, and experience the comic book industry celebrating recognition of their peers, co-workers, and competitors at the 2024 Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards. Here are the 2024 Ringo Awards Winners and Nominees…

Ringo Awards Fan Favourites:

Fan Favourite New Talent: Danny Earls

Fan Favourite Hero: Lenore – Nevermore

Fan Favourite Publisher: Image Comics

Fan Favourite New Series: City Of Blank

Fan Favourite Villain: Montresor – Nevermore

Spirit Award: The Hunger And The Dusk

Best Cartoonist (Writer and Artist): Jeff Smith

66 Shark Teeth

K. O'Neill

Ed Piskor

Jillian Tamaki

Best Writer: Mariko Tamaki

Dan Abnett

Ed Brubaker

Tom King

Kit Trace

Best Artist or Penciller/Inker Team: Elsa Charretier

Duncan Fegredo

Abdullah Hadia

Vincent Mallié

Sean Phillips

Peter Rostovsky

Best Letterer: Stan Sakai

Clayton Cowles

Taylor Esposito

Lucas Gattoni

Stephen Kok

Micah Myers

Best Colorist: Tamra Bonvillain

Brad Anderson

Jordie Bellaire

Stephan Franck

Jacob Phillips

Rico Renzi

Best Cover Artist: Chris Samnee

Colm Griffin

Tula Lotay

Dan Parent

Bill Sienkiewicz

Fiona Staples

Best Series: Geiger: Ground Zero, Image Comics

Best Single Issue or Story: Animal Pound #1, BOOM! Studios

Best Original Graphic Novel: Monica, Dan Clowes, Fantagraphics

Best Anthology: The Rocketeer One-Shot, IDW Publishing

Best Humor Comic: Bone: More Tall Tales, Scholastic

Best Webcomic: Lore Olympus, WEBTOON

Best Humor Webcomic: Blue Chair, WEBTOON

Best Non-fiction Comic Work: Miles Davis and the Search for the Sound, Z2 Comics

Best Kids Comic or Graphic Novel: The Batman Scooby-Doo Mysteries, DC Comics

hey late night post… BUUUUUT Batman and scooby-doo won a ringo! so I WON A RINGO AHAHAHA! here's an old bat-scoob #batmanday piece I did for when I first got work on the series. seemed fitting. thanks to @ms_brittanyjean for accepting on behalf of the team!

Best Presentation in Design: Richard Stark's Parker: The Complete Collection, IDW Publishing

Big news out of Baltimore last night! We won at the Ringos, Best Presentation in Design for The Complete Collected Parker!! Congratulations @sdunbier and @seanpphillips you did a bang up job on the book, I'm sure Darwyn would be thrilled to win a Ringo ❤️❤️❤️

