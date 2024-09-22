Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Fantagraphics, IDW, Image | Tagged: baltimore comic con, ringo awards
All The Winners Of The Ringo Awards 2024 at Baltimore Comic Con
Comic creative professionals, publishers, retailers, and fans at the Baltimore Comic Con came together for the 2024 Ringo Awards,
Comic creative professionals, publishers, retailers, and fans at the Baltimore Comic Con came together Saturday night, on the 21st of October, 2024. To socialize, dine, and experience the comic book industry celebrating recognition of their peers, co-workers, and competitors at the 2024 Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards. Here are the 2024 Ringo Awards Winners and Nominees…
Ringo Awards Fan Favourites:
- Fan Favourite New Talent: Danny Earls
- Fan Favourite Hero: Lenore – Nevermore
- Fan Favourite Publisher: Image Comics
- Fan Favourite New Series: City Of Blank
- Fan Favourite Villain: Montresor – Nevermore
- Spirit Award: The Hunger And The Dusk
Best Cartoonist (Writer and Artist): Jeff Smith
- 66 Shark Teeth
- K. O'Neill
- Ed Piskor
- Jillian Tamaki
Best Writer: Mariko Tamaki
- Dan Abnett
- Ed Brubaker
- Tom King
- Kit Trace
Best Artist or Penciller/Inker Team: Elsa Charretier
- Duncan Fegredo
- Abdullah Hadia
- Vincent Mallié
- Sean Phillips
- Peter Rostovsky
Best Letterer: Stan Sakai
- Clayton Cowles
- Taylor Esposito
- Lucas Gattoni
- Stephen Kok
- Micah Myers
Best Colorist: Tamra Bonvillain
- Brad Anderson
- Jordie Bellaire
- Stephan Franck
- Jacob Phillips
- Rico Renzi
Best Cover Artist: Chris Samnee
- Colm Griffin
- Tula Lotay
- Dan Parent
- Bill Sienkiewicz
- Fiona Staples
Best Series: Geiger: Ground Zero, Image Comics
- The Night Eaters, Abrams ComicArts
- Phantom Road, Image Comics
- Rare Flavours, BOOM! Studios
- Sirens of the City, BOOM! Studios
- Tower, A Wave Blue World
Best Single Issue or Story: Animal Pound #1, BOOM! Studios
- By The Horns: Dark Earth #7, Scout Comics
- Etheres, Source Point Press
- Rare Flavours #1, BOOM! Studios
- Somna, DSTLRY
- Star Trek: Day of Blood – Shaxs' Best Day, IDW Publishing
Best Original Graphic Novel: Monica, Dan Clowes, Fantagraphics
- Parasocial, Image Comics
- Roaming, Drawn & Quarterly
- Slightly Exaggerated, Dark Horse Comics
- Three Rocks: The Story of Ernie Bushmiller: The Man Who Created Nancy, Abrams ComicArts
Best Anthology: The Rocketeer One-Shot, IDW Publishing
- The Devil's Cut, DSTLRY
- Dwellings, Oni Press
- Hairology, Lifeline Comics
- Ice Cream Man, Image Comics
- Swan Songs, Image Comics
Best Humor Comic: Bone: More Tall Tales, Scholastic
- Asterix and the White Iris (Vol. 40), Papercutz
- Betty & Veronica Friends Forever: Game On #1, Archie Comics
- Dwellings, Oni Press
- Girl Juice, Drawn & Quarterly
- Great British Bump-Off, Dark Horse Comics
- Snow White Zombie Apocalypse, Scout Comics
Best Webcomic: Lore Olympus, WEBTOON
- Countdown to Love, Manta
- The Guy Upstairs, WEBTOON
- Hungry Heart, Tapas
- I'm Dating a Psychopath, WEBTOON
- Nevermore, WEBTOON
- Señorita Cometa, WEBTOON
Best Humor Webcomic: Blue Chair, WEBTOON
- Beetle Moses, Comics Kingdom
- The Deviless's Impression of a Princess, Manta
- The Fantastical After-School Writing Club, Manta
- Not So Shoujo Love Story, WEBTOON
- Vibe Check!, WEBTOON
Best Non-fiction Comic Work: Miles Davis and the Search for the Sound, Z2 Comics
- Funny Things: A Comic Strip Biography of Charles M. Schulz, Top Shelf Productions
- Memento Mori, Oni Press
- My Picture Diary, Drawn & Quarterly
- The Odyssey of the Adriana, Business Insider
- Tasty, Random House Children's Books
Best Kids Comic or Graphic Novel: The Batman Scooby-Doo Mysteries, DC Comics
- Archie Horror Presents…Chilling Adventures, Archie Comic Publications, Inc.
- Big Ethel Energy Vol. 2, Archie Comic Publications, Inc.
- Brownstone's Mythical Collection: Luna and the Treasure of Tlaloc, Flying Eye Books/Nobrow
- Dear Rosie, Random House Children's Books
- The Glopple, Legends Comics
- Lights, Oni Press
- Squish and Squash, Keenspot Entertainment
Best Presentation in Design: Richard Stark's Parker: The Complete Collection, IDW Publishing
- Complete Klaus Deluxe Edition, BOOM! Studios
- Faithless Deluxe Edition with Slipcase, BOOM! Studios
- Grendel: Devil by the Deed–Master's Edition, Dark Horse Comics
- Metaphorical HER, Rocketship Entertainment
- Palookaville 24, Drawn & Quarterly
- Thalamus: The Art of Dave McKean, Dark Horse Comics
- Watership Down, Ten Speed Press
Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!