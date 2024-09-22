Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Fantagraphics, IDW, Image | Tagged: ,

All The Winners Of The Ringo Awards 2024 at Baltimore Comic Con

Comic creative professionals, publishers, retailers, and fans at the Baltimore Comic Con came together for the 2024 Ringo Awards,

Comic creative professionals, publishers, retailers, and fans at the Baltimore Comic Con came together Saturday night, on the 21st of October, 2024. To socialize, dine, and experience the comic book industry celebrating recognition of their peers, co-workers, and competitors at the 2024 Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards. Here are the 2024 Ringo Awards Winners and Nominees…

Ringo Awards Fan Favourites:

  • Fan Favourite New Talent: Danny Earls
  • Fan Favourite Hero: Lenore – Nevermore
  • Fan Favourite Publisher: Image Comics
  • Fan Favourite New Series: City Of Blank
  • Fan Favourite Villain: Montresor – Nevermore
  • Spirit Award: The Hunger And The Dusk

Best Cartoonist (Writer and Artist): Jeff Smith

  • 66 Shark Teeth
  • K. O'Neill
  • Ed Piskor
  • Jillian Tamaki

Best Writer: Mariko Tamaki

  • Dan Abnett
  • Ed Brubaker
  • Tom King
  • Kit Trace

Best Artist or Penciller/Inker Team: Elsa Charretier

  • Duncan Fegredo
  • Abdullah Hadia
  • Vincent Mallié
  • Sean Phillips
  • Peter Rostovsky

Best Letterer: Stan Sakai

  • Clayton Cowles
  • Taylor Esposito
  • Lucas Gattoni
  • Stephen Kok
  • Micah Myers

Best Colorist: Tamra Bonvillain

  • Brad Anderson
  • Jordie Bellaire
  • Stephan Franck
  • Jacob Phillips
  • Rico Renzi

Best Cover Artist: Chris Samnee

  • Colm Griffin
  • Tula Lotay
  • Dan Parent
  • Bill Sienkiewicz
  • Fiona Staples

Best Series: Geiger: Ground Zero, Image Comics

Best Single Issue or Story: Animal Pound #1, BOOM! Studios

Best Original Graphic Novel: Monica, Dan Clowes, Fantagraphics

Best Anthology: The Rocketeer One-Shot, IDW Publishing

Best Humor Comic: Bone: More Tall Tales, Scholastic

Best Webcomic: Lore Olympus, WEBTOON

Best Humor Webcomic: Blue Chair, WEBTOON

Best Non-fiction Comic Work: Miles Davis and the Search for the Sound, Z2 Comics

Best Kids Comic or Graphic Novel: The Batman Scooby-Doo Mysteries, DC Comics

Best Presentation in Design: Richard Stark's Parker: The Complete Collection, IDW Publishing

