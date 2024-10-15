Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: Altered States, Purgatori
Altered States: Purgatori: Grindhouse by Ray Fawkes & Alvaro Sarraseca
Dynamite Entertainment is launching Altered States: Purgatori: Grindhouse by Ray Fawkes and Alvaro Sarraseca in January 2025.
"The demonic and vampiric queen of Chaos! is back to heat up this coming winter, as Purgatori stars in her new Altered States: Purgatori Grindhouse special! Fans are welcomed to the Altered States, Dynamite's windows into alternate realities in the vein of Elseworlds or What If?! The latest entry in this series of parallel universe tales turns its spotlight on the immortal and deadly Purgatori of the Chaos! mythos — with a grisly grindhouse twist! The fan-favorite duo of Purgatori chroniclers of the past couple of years returns once more, with master of the macabre writer Ray Fawkes (Constantine, Justice League Dark) and the ferocious stylings of artist Alvaro Sarraseca back along for the ride. They're stuffing this special release full of the action, horror, and blood splatters, across an extra-sized 28 pages!"
"Re-imagining our favourite demon vampire girl in a 70's style summer teen-slasher gore-fest is, I'm going to say, some top-tier entertainment, and I think you'll see the fun in every panel on the page," said writer Ray Fawkes. "What a perfect fit for Purgatori! What a ride!"
"In the summer of 1976, Tori Sachs and her friends attend an innocent beach party to celebrate their long-awaited graduation from high school. They get more than they bargained for when they stumble right into a scene of satanic carnage, that will change them all and shock the world. Decades later in the present, the secrets of that night can finally be revealed. Fawkes and Sarraseca will unveil the truth about why those teens were targeted for slaughter that fateful night, and what unholy creature made them its victims."
"In addition to the reunion of her recent writer and artist from the trilogy of Vampirella Versus Purgatori, Purgatori: Witches Get Stitches, and Purgatori Must Die! — all available in collected editions — this new special features a set of sinfully era-appropriate covers to celebrate this dive into the golden age of slasher and grindhouse entertainment. Artists Joseph Michael Linsner, Lucio Parrillo, and Mike Rooth contribute covers, alongside cosplayer Rachel Hollon."