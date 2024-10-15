Altered States: Purgatori: Grindhouse by Ray Fawkes & Alvaro Sarraseca

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: Altered States, Purgatori

Dynamite Entertainment is launching Altered States: Purgatori: Grindhouse by Ray Fawkes and Alvaro Sarraseca in January 2025. And cover artists include Joseph Michael Linsner, Lucio Parrillo, and Mike Rooth, alongside cosplayer Rachel Hollon.

"The demonic and vampiric queen of Chaos! is back to heat up this coming winter, as Purgatori stars in her new Altered States: Purgatori Grindhouse special! Fans are welcomed to the Altered States, Dynamite's windows into alternate realities in the vein of Elseworlds or What If?! The latest entry in this series of parallel universe tales turns its spotlight on the immortal and deadly Purgatori of the Chaos! mythos — with a grisly grindhouse twist! The fan-favorite duo of Purgatori chroniclers of the past couple of years returns once more, with master of the macabre writer Ray Fawkes (Constantine, Justice League Dark) and the ferocious stylings of artist Alvaro Sarraseca back along for the ride. They're stuffing this special release full of the action, horror, and blood splatters, across an extra-sized 28 pages!"

"Re-imagining our favourite demon vampire girl in a 70's style summer teen-slasher gore-fest is, I'm going to say, some top-tier entertainment, and I think you'll see the fun in every panel on the page," said writer Ray Fawkes. "What a perfect fit for Purgatori! What a ride!"