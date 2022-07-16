Amanda Conner's Hot And Messy Artbook Comes With Content Warnings

Amanda Conner is launching a new art book exclusively on the Kickstarter platform. Hot & Messy: The Art Of Amanda Conner will go live on Kickstarter on Wednesday, just as San Diego Comic-Con begins, from her PaperFilms production company. A 96 page, hardcover collection, this collection will be designed by the PaperFilms team of John J Hill, Patrick Wedge and Amanda's husband, Jimmy Palmiotti.

"We're putting together some fabulous content for the book, some great tier options for backing along with, you've asked for it, some great remarque options within the book. That's right, you'll see content never shown before, some great images with commentary on the work Amanda has done along with an incredible roster of people providing some memorable quotes and thoughts for AMANDA. You can see some of the fabulous tiers and interior images below! Sign up using the button below to be notified immediately on launch! Nudity and violence make this an ADULTS ONLY content project…We can't stress enough how gorgeous and beautiful the content that both AMANDA and JOHN worked to put into this collection. Amanda maticulously went through her library of images and selected some great pieces and had a chance to talk about them. This is going to be really special!"

Amanda Conner began her comics and illustration career in the late 1980s for Archie and Marvel, moving to work on Claypool Comics' Soulsearchers and Company with Peter David and Harris Comics' Vampirella in the 1990s, where he made her name. She then switched to DC Comics, where she wrote and drew notable runs on Harley Quinn and Power Girl, as well as co-creating The Pro with Garth Ennis and Jimmy Palmiotti, for Image Comics. She has also worked on MAD Magazine, The New York Times, Revolver magazine, and considerable advertising work. You can sign up early to the campaign here.