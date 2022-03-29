Amanda Waller As The Big Bad Of DC Comics (War Of Earth-3 Spoilers)

Amanda Waller has been upping her game in the DC Comics Universe of late. The ruthless head of Task Force X, known as the Suicide Squad, she will take the tough decisions to save all our lives, on her terms. But in recent years she has taken a more interventionist and aggressive stance to try and get our ahead of threats rather than just react to them.

She even has an amount of respect for the previous President of the United States. and the funding she got from him.

Over in Batman: Future State, she has taken Simon Saint Industries and his cybernetic technologies behind the Magistrate and the Peacekeepers.

As well as the Suicide Squad of Task Force X, she has also had Task Force XI and the undead Task Force Z, while collecting every Superman she can lay her hands on.

In Future State: Suicide Squad, Conner Kent led the Suicide Squad under the direction, control and threat of Amanda Waller and her implanted internal bombs.

The modern day Infinite Frontier Suicide Squad #1 followed that up.

While over in Superman #28, Superman and Superboy – Jonathan Kent – were fighting an extraterrestrial threat.

Which all seemed to have been part of a test by Amanda Waller.

Noting that the breach affected pure Kryptonian DNA but not half-Kryptonian/half-human.

While in Justice League: No Justice Amanda Waller shows there is no place she will not go, dropping the series title along the way.

While in the future she has her own Justice Squad.

The Future State giving her a Conner Kent Superboy as Superman, Hypnotic Woman as Wonder Woman, Bolt as The Flash, Fisherman as Aquaman, Talon as Batman and Clayface is Martian Manhunter.

Well in today's War For Earth 3, Amanda Waller is spoiled for choice, with Suicide Squad, the Crime Syndicate, the Teen Titans, even the stowaways that are Teen Justice Dark.

Maybe some other time. Or some other body. Because as Amanda Waller makes plans to have a back-up Earth at her disposal…

She returns to the main earth with a brand new team.

A Justice League of her own, and not too far from what she had in Future State…

WAR FOR EARTH-3 #2 (OF 2) CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL

(W) Robbie Thompson, Dennis Hopeless (A) Dexter Soy (CA) Rafa Sandoval

The War for Earth-3 comes to a close as the Crime Syndicate, Teen Titans, the Flash, and Suicide Squad all battle in one final conflict that decides who lives, who dies, who makes it back home, and who's left stranded on Earth-3. With the Justice Squad's plan to take over the alternate Earth and claim it as their own, the heroes of the Teen Titans and conscripted members of Rick Flag's Suicide Squad must finally work together…but have they waited too long to stop Amanda Waller? Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 03/29/2022