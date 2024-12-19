Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: amanda waller, Secret Six

Amanda Waller Has Escaped! DC Sends A New Secret Six To Catch Her

Amanda Waller has escaped! DC Comics sends a new Secret Six to catch her by Nicole Maines and Stephen Segovia.

Article Summary Amanda Waller escapes, triggering DC's new Secret Six series with Nicole Maines and Stephen Segovia.

Dreamer, Jon Kent, and Jay Nakamura join forces with Catman, Deadshot, and Black Alice to track down Waller.

The series revitalizes Secret Six, drawing from its complex history spanning several decades and team iterations.

Secret Six #1 debuts March 5, 2025, featuring covers by Segovia, Sweeney Boo, Leirix, and more.

It's been gone a little while, but now Secret Six is back with a new six-issue DC All-In series from DC Comics by Nicole Maines by Stephen Segovia. And it will be spinning out of the events of Absolute Power with Amanda Waller somehow escaped from prison, and Dreamer, Jon Kent Superboy and Jay Nakamura tasked with finding her, recruiting familiar Secret Six names Catman, Deadshot, and Black Alice to find Amanda Waller. Nicola Maines played Dreamer in the Supergirl TV show and has been the principal figure in writing the character since, this expands the narrative across the DC Universe as the new Secret Six "uncover their roles in a larger chess game, without letting their own individual secrets tear them apart from the inside."

The Secret Six first appeared during the Silver Age of Comic Books in the initial team's seven-issue title Secret Six in 1986 as a strike team of covert operatives consisted of August Durant, Lili de Neuve, Carlo di Rienzi, Mike Tempest, Crimson Dawn and King Savage. And created by writer E. Nelson Bridwell and artist Frank Springer, the idengtity of Mockingbird never revealed. The revived Secret Six, in Action Comics Weekly in 1988 by Martin Pasko and artist Dan Spiegle introduced an updated version of the team, revealed Mockingbird as Durant, who now reunited the team only to die, while launching new version with Mitch Hoberman, Ladonna Jameal, Tony Mantegna, Luke McKendrick, Vic Sommers and Dr. Maria Verdugo. Yes, that does sound like the opening of The Suicide Squad movie. In 2005, Gail Simone introduced a new version in Villains United #1, with repurposed supervillains Catman, Deadshot, and Cheshire, Rag Doll, Scandal Savage, and a Parademon. it span odd a limited series, and later an ongoing series in 2008 with Catman, Deadshot, Scandal, and Rag Doll, Bane and Jeannette. It was relaunched in 2011 nforn the New 52 with Gail Simone, with Catman, Black Alice, Strix, the Ventriloquist, Ralph Dibny, Porcelain and Riddler/Mockingbird. And now, in 2024, a new Secret Six… albeit it one based on the old one.

Secret Six #1 will be published on the 5th of March, 2025 with covers by Segovia, Sweeney Boo, Leirix, Ariel Olivetti, and Brad Walker.

