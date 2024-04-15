Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged:

Amanda Waller Has Someone New To Kill The Titans- Vanadia? (Spoilers)

Amanda Waller has someone new to kill the Titans- Vanadia? But Who - or What - is she? Place your bets now. (Spoilers)

Article Summary Amanda Waller introduces Vanadia as a new adversary to the Titans.

Vanadia's origin is shrouded in mystery, hinted to relate to Cyborg.

Potential ties to characters like Ladytron and Cyborgirl are speculated.

Upcoming Titans comics to feature Vanadia taking on the entire team.

Who – or what – is Vanadia? In the Blackhawk comics from DC in 1953, Vanadia was a European country invaded by Communist forces using giant metal worms. However, there seems no relation with the metal element Vanadium, which is part of the fictional alloy made of titanium, promethium and vanadium that makes up much of Cyborg's body in Teen Titans and now Titans. And that seems to be the name behind a new threat to the Titans being created by Amanda Waller, who has already unleashed Trigon upon them, as part of her deal with the devil. Because in this week's Titans we get to meet Vanadia. Who is she really? We don't know. And that's probably the point.

But the name suggests that she is somehow connected to Cyborg, or at least using the ame Vanadium alloy that he does. Ladytron maybe? LeTonya Charles – Cyborgirl? Magenta? Queen Brainiac? Ms Failsafe? There are plenty of possibilities out there, when Amanda Waller is involved…

Because from the solicitations and cover for next month's Titans #12, this Vanadia looks like she will be copying more than Cyborg, instead taking on elements from every Titan. "With the help of the twisted Doctor Morrow, she has now created an ultimate weapon capable of taking down all the Titans. Can the team survive themselves?"

Either way, Amanda Waller has another weapon in her arsenal, Vanadia. To add to all the others… Titans #10 by Tom Taylor and Lucas Meyer is published by DC Comics today, and Titans #11 on the 21st of May.

TITANS #10 CVR A CHRIS SAMNEE

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Lucas Meyer (CA) Chris Samnee

The Titans are committed to helping humanity, whether humanity believes in them or not. The team is fighting on several fronts, but they refuse to back down. They refuse to buckle under overwhelming pressure. But are the Titans being manipulated? Are they on the wrong side of a conflict that could consume the world? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 04/16/2024 TITANS #11 CVR A CHRIS SAMNEE

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Lucas Meyer (CA) Chris Samnee

After a literal deal with the devil, Waller turns things up a notch! With the help of the twisted Doctor Morrow, she has now created an ultimate weapon capable of taking down all the Titans. Can the team survive themselves? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/21/2024 TITANS #12 CVR A CHRIS SAMNEE

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Lucas Meyer (CA) Chris Samnee

HELL COMES FOR BLUDHAVEN! With the team on the ropes and Waller to blame, Nightwing and his allies must look within for the answers to their never-ending problems. Will Raven, the demon's daughter, lead them to salvation or to slaughter at the hands of her father, Trigon? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/18/2024

