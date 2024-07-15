Amanda Waller Vs Lois Lane In This Week's Absolute Power (Spoilers)

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Power, amanda waller, lois lane

This Wednesday sees two Absolute Power crossovers hit, for Superman #16 and Wonder Woman #11. As Amanda Waller takes away the powers of the DC Comics characters and shoots Superman out of the sky. Spoilers of course.

With Mister Terrific doing what he can, given what he can prepare for it. Spoilers, Superman's powers don't come back.

While Steve Trevor and Detective Chimp get attacked by an Amazo robot, possessed by a multiversial back-up personality of Batman. And there seem to have an abundance of Victorian influences.

So as what remaining heroes gather at the Fortress Of Solitude…

The Dickens Amazo, the Paradise Lost, collects more individuals for Amanda Waller's collection, taking away their powers in the process.

But if Amanda Waller has a weakness it is this. Overlooking the people without powers, natural, scientific, magical or technological. Because pure proximity to them, have given such people the tools they might need to strike back.

So the heroes are taken… and those who are not, are patched up temporarily, but out of the game.

So it's their friends and family who are going to step up.

Lois Lane in a super-suit, everyone… hey, Amanda Waller rewrote her copy at the Daily Planet, which is even more of a crime to her than shooting her husband.

WONDER WOMAN #11 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE (ABSOLUTE POWER)

(W) Tom King (A) Tony S. Daniel, Belen Ortega (CA) Daniel Sampere

WALLER'S WAR! Wonder Woman's quest for the truth is placed on hold as she comes face-to-face with Amanda Waller's latest toy, a TASK FORCE VII robot ready to take all her powers for good! Do the Justice League Dark have enough tricks up their sleeves to save our Amazon princess? Find out as this tie-in to Absolute Power begins!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 07/17/2024 SUPERMAN #16 CVR A JAMAL CAMPBELL (ABSOLUTE POWER)

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Jamal Campbell

ABSOLUTE POWER TIE-IN AND THE RETURN OF JAMAL CAMPBELL TO THE SUPERMAN SERIES! Superman is down…but not out. Waller and her forces are winning. While the Fortress of Solitude has become the home base for the survivors, the injured and powerless Superman must go on a dangerous mission into… THE MAGICAL REALM. GUEST-STARRING ZATANNA!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 07/17/2024

