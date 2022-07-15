Amazing Fantasy #1000 Adds McNiven, Camuncoli, Checchetto, Stegman…

The originally solicited list of creators for the Spider-Man 60th-anniversary title Amazing Fantasy #1000 being published at the end of August, was as follows:

AMAZING FANTASY #1000

NEIL GAIMAN, ARMANDO IANNUCCI, JONATHAN HICKMAN, DAN SLOTT,

HO CHE ANDERSON, KURT BUSIEK, ANTHONY FALCONE, RAINBOW ROWELL AND MORE! (W)

JIM CHEUNG, OLIVIER COIPEL, MICHAEL CHO, GORAN PARLOV AND MORE! (A)

However, the latest description from both Penguin Random House and Diamond Comic Distributions has updated the creative list, has added some and removed others. The latest list of creators are listed by Marvel as before, naming Neil Gaiman, Jonathan Hickman, Dan Slott, Ho Che Anderson, Kurt Busiek, Anthony Falcone, Rainbow Rowell, Jim Cheung, Olivier Coipel, and Michael Cho. But have now added artists Giuseppe Camuncoli, Marco Checchetto, Ryan Stegman, Steve McNiven, Terry Dodson and Todd Nauck.

But British TV comedy chief Armando Iannucci, of On The Hour, The Day Today, Alan Partridge, Armistice, Armando Iannucci Shows, Gash, Time Trumpet, Veep and Avenue 5 is no longer listed. Bleeding Cool has now confirmed that this was a slip, and the listings will be updated. I understand that Armando has already turned in his story and, apparently, it's a cracker. But previously listed artist Goran Parlov had to step away for personal reasons. Here are a look at the covers that will wrap around it…

AMAZING FANTASY #1000

MARVEL COMICS

JUN220939

(W) Kurt Busiek, Various (A) Jim Cheung, Various (CA) John Romita

The comic that brought you SPIDER-MAN hits issue #1000! We're going big to celebrate in this, our thousandth issue of AMAZING FANTASY! An ALL-STAR roster of creators – Anthony Falcone, Dan Slott, Ho Che Anderson, Jonathan Hickman, Kurt Busiek, Michael Cho, Neil Gaiman, Rainbow Rowell, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Jim Cheung, Marco Checchetto, Olivier Coipel, Ryan Stegman, Steve McNiven, Terry Dodson, Todd Nauck, and more – are coming together to celebrate Peter Parker and Spider-Man's birthdays!

RATED T In Shops: Aug 31, 2022 SRP: $7.99