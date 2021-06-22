A Tale Of Five Amazing Fantasy #15 Comic Books At Auction

Amazing Fantasy #15 is probably the most significant of all American comic books published in the sixties, featuring as it does, the first appearance of Spider-Man, by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko from Marvel comics. And there are five separate copies up for auction at ComicConnect as part of their Session 2: (Action Comics #1 – DC Comics Presents), which all end on the 22nd of June. In different grades and at different prices, has anyone seen five copies of this comic for sale at the same time in the same auction this century? Let's break down the grades, estimated values, and current bidding at the time of writing because estimated values are being smashed already with days to go. This seems to be the new normal of vintage comic book buying right now.

AMAZING FANTASY #15 CGC F/VF: 7.0 has an Overstreet Guide value of $70,100, but at the time of writing, it has blown right past that at $96,000 with time to go.

AMAZING FANTASY #15 CGC VG+: 4.5 has an Overstreet Guide value of $22,265, but at the time of writing, it has also blown right past that at $35,000 with time to go.

AMAZING FANTASY #15 CGC VG-: 3.5 has an Overstreet Guide value of $15,838, but at the time of writing, it has also blown right past that at $27,000 with time to go.

AMAZING FANTASY #15 CGC VG: 5.0 is restored with an Overstreet Guide value of $27,150 but at the time of writing is only at $11,311 with time to go. The restoration tag may bring the value down.

AMAZING FANTASY #15 CGC VG: 4.0 is restored with an Overstreet Guide value of $18,100 but at the time of writing, is only at $8,000 with time to go. The restoration tag may bring the value down.

 

