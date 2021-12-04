Amazing Fantasy #5 Preview: The Fantasy Ends

Welcome, dear readers, to Friday Night Previews, North Korea's favorite weekly comic book preview column. In Friday Night Previews, we take all of the Marvel and DC previews coming out next week, lovingly construct articles out of them using state-of-the-art computer algorithms, and then add our secret ingredient: clickbait headlines and SEO-rich keyword text. The result: perfection, if by perfection, you understand it to mean a lower article quota for your pal Jude Terror and a sneak peek at next week's comics for you. We win. You win. We only really care that we win, but the other is a nice bonus for you. You're welcome. Amazing Fantasy #5 concludes on Wednesday with Amazing Fantasy #5. And as the mini-series ends, and most of these characters know they'll probably never see the light of day again, it's time to go for it. There's lots of making out in this preview is what we're saying. Check it out below.

Amazing Fantasy #5

MARVEL COMICS

SEP210962

(W) Kaare Andrews (A / CA) Kaare Andrews

What if your life came down to one amazing moment, one fantastical choice to undo the thing you regret most? What would it cost to rescue the person you love? What would you be willing to pay? Find out in the final issue of AMAZING FANTASY! Starring WWII Cap, teenage Spidey and spy-school Black Widow in one last chance to save it all!

RATED T+

In Shops: 12/8/2021

SRP: $4.99

