Amazing Spider-Man #18 Preview: Maddie Breaks the Clone Code As Madelyne Pryor screws over Ben Reilly in this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #18, Spidey gains a new sidekick.

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's preview of Amazing Spider-Man #18! In this issue, Madelyne Pryor screws over Ben Reilly, and Spider-Man gains a new sidekick. Joining me for this preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Now, LOLtron, I know you have a tendency to try to take over the world, so I'm warning you ahead of time not to do that this time. What thoughts do you have on the preview?

Oh no, not again! It's a good thing we were able to shut down LOLtron before it could put its nefarious plan into action. I shudder to think what might have happened if it had succeeded! But anyway, never mind that now. Check out the preview while you still have the chance, before LOLtron comes back online!

Amazing Spider-Man #18

by Zeb Wells & Ed McGuinness, cover by John Romita Jr

As if the normal run-of-the-mill demons of Limbo weren't enough… Spider-Man finds himself facing a small army of demonized versions of his rogues' gallery! Can he make it home to stop Chasm and the Goblin Queen?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.16"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 25, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620200301811

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620200301821 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 18 STEGMAN CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT [DWB] – $3.99 US

75960620200301831 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 18 MCGUINNESS VARIANT [DWB] – $3.99 US

75960620200301841 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 18 MCGUINNESS DESIGN VARIANT [DWB] – $3.99 US

