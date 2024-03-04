Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: amazing spider-man, bestseller
Amazing Spider-Man #44 Tops Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
Amazing Spider-Man #44 concluding the Gang War tops the Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List as it usually does when there isn't a Batman.
Article Summary
- Amazing Spider-Man #44 clinches the top spot on Bleeding Cool's Bestseller List.
- Avengers: Twilight and Duke strongly perform, highlighting Marvel and Image's dominance.
- DC struggles with just one title in the top ten, overshadowed by Spider-Punk.
- Bestseller data is sourced from sales across a network of over a hundred comic stores.
Amazing Spider-Man #44 concluding the Gang War tops the Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List this week, as it usually does when there isn't a Batman main book that week. Avengers Twilight continues to outperform and Duke keeps Image's Energon Universe front and centre. Just the one DC book in the top ten and it's the secondary Batman title, beaten by Spider-Punk.
|No.
|Title
|Publisher
|Writer
|Artist
|Price
|Ratio
|1.
|Amazing Spider-Man #44
|Marvel
|Zeb Wells
|John Romita Jr.
|4.99
|100
|2
|Avengers: Twilight #3
|Marvel
|Chip Zdarsky
|Daniel Acuña
|4.99
|88.9
|3
|Wolverine #44
|Marvel
|Ben Percy
|Geoff Shaw
|4.99
|87.5
|4
|Duke #3
|Image
|Joshua Williamson
|Tom Reilly,Jordie Bellaire
|3.99
|81.5
|5
|Immortal Thor #7
|Marvel
|Al Ewing
|Martin Coccolo
|4.99
|72.7
|6
|Resurrection of Magneto #2
|Marvel
|Al Ewing
|Luciano Vecchio
|4.99
|68.9
|7
|Spider-Punk: Arms Race #1
|Marvel
|Cody Ziglar
|Justin Mason
|4.99
|66.7
|8
|Detective Comics #1082
|DC
|Ram V, Dan Watters
|Riccardo Federici, Stefano Raffaele, Christopher Mitten
|4.99
|62.6
|9
|Invincible Iron Man #15
|Marvel
|Gerry Duggan
|Creees Lee
|3.99
|60.4
|10
|Dead X-Men #2
|Marvel
|Steve Foxe
|Guillermo Sanna
|3.99
|58.7
This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by over a hundred direct market comic stores from their sales from Tuesday to Friday, what used to be known as the "Wednesday Warriors" are those who can't wait till the weekend to get their week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans, too. The chart is compiled from actual sales data from up to 150 comic book stores provided by ComicHub, which provides POS services for comic book retailers worldwide – mostly North America and the UK. These are typically from what might be called mid-range stores, and we run a bunch of them below. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List gives the best-selling reported comic of the week the 100.0 number, and you can see how each title performed as a percentage of that sale. These numbers are based on sales in-store, not orders.
Participating Bestseller List comic book stores
- 4 COLOR FANTASIES
- A COMIC SHOP
- ALTER EGO COMICS
- ANYONE COMICS
- ARKHAM COMICS & GAMES
- ARSENAL COMICS AND GAMES
- ARSENAL COMICS AND GAMES VENTURA
- ASH AVENUE COMICS
- ATOMIC CITY COMICS
- AUSTIN BOOKS & COMICS
- AW YEAH COMICS – MUNCIE
- BEYOND COMICS – FREDERICK
- BEYOND COMICS – GAITHERSBURG
- BIG BANG COMICS
- BIG BANG TOYS COMICS GAMES
- BIG PLANET COMICS
- BIG PLANET COMICS OF BETHESDA
- BLERDS UNDERGROUND
- BLUE ASH UP UP & AWAY!
- BRAVE NEW WORLDS – OLD CITY PHILADELPHIA
- BRAVE NEW WORLDS – WILLOW GROVE
- BRONZE AGE BAT CAVE
- BSI COMICS
- CAB COMICS
- CAPE AND COWL COMICS
- CAPTAIN BLUE HEN COMICS
- CARLS CACTUS COMICS
- CHAMPION COMICS AND COFFEE
- CHEVIOT UP UP & AWAY!
- CLOBBERIN' COMICS
- CLOBBERIN' COMICS – SHEPHERDSVILLE
- COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: FORT WORTH
- COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: HALTOM CITY
- COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: IRVING
- COMIC BOOK WORLD FLORENCE
- COMIC BOOK WORLD LOUISVILLE
- COMIC EMPORIUM
- COMIC QUEST
- COMIC REALMS
- COMICKAZE COMICS
- COMICS ADVENTURE
- COMICS CONSPIRACY
- COMICS HEAVEN AB
- COMIX CAFE
- COMIX CONNECTION – MECHANICSBURG
- COMIX CONNECTION – YORK
- COSMIC COMICS
- COSMIC MONKEY COMICS
- COY'S COMICS
- CRUSH COMICS
- CURRENT COMICS MONTEREY
- CURRENT COMICS SALINAS
- DICE & COMICS CAFE
- DNA COMICS & GAMES
- DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS CONCORD
- DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS MANCHESTER
- DOWNTOWN COMICS ANNEX
- DOWNTOWN COMICS IN AVON
- DOWNTOWN COMICS IN CASTLETON
- DOWNTOWN COMICS ON MARKET STREET
- DR. VOLT'S COMICS
- DRAGON'S LAIR COMICS & FANTASY – COLUMBUS
- DREAMDAZE COMICS FUN & GAMES
- ENDGAME COMICS AND COLLECTABLES
- EPIC COMICS
- E-TOWN COMICS
- EVERYONE COMICS X COLLECTIBLES
- FANTOM COMICS
- FOURCORNERS COMICS & GAMES
- FUNNY BUSINESS
- FUNNYBOOKS COMICS & STUFF
- GALACTIC GREG'S
- GEEK GEEK NERD NERD
- GREEN BRAIN COMICS
- GRYPHON GAMES AND COMICS
- GULF COAST COSMOS COMICS
- GUTTER POP COMICS
- HELLO COMICS
- HELLO COMICS DOWNTOWN
- HEROES & VILLAINS
- HEROES' BEACON COMICS & GAMES
- HEROES FOR SALE
- HORIZON COMICS AND COLLECTIBLES
- HOUSE OF HEROES COMICS
- INVISIBLE JET COMICS
- ISOTOPE
- JPM COMICS & GAMES
- K & J COMICS AND GAMES
- KEY ELEMENTS COMICS
- KINGPIN BOOKS – COMICS EXCLUSIVE WEBSITE
- KINGSTON NEXUS
- LEGACY COMICS AND CARDS INC
- LEMONJUICE MCGEE'S COMIC CAVALCADE
- MANSFIELD COMICS AND MANGA
- MAXIMUM COMICS (CENTENNIAL HILLS)
- MAXIMUM COMICS (SOUTHWEST)
- MEMORY LANE COMICS
- MIDGARD COMICS, GAMES, AND MORE
- MISSION: COMICS AND ART
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – BUTLER
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – CRANBERRY TWP
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – ELLWOOD CITY
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – OHIO VALLEY
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – PITTSBURGH MILLS
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – WATERFRONT
- NOSTALGIA, INK
- OILTOWN COMICS
- PAPER ASYLUM
- PERFECT STORM COMICS AND GAMES
- PERFECT STORM WEST
- PHANTOM OF THE ATTIC
- PITTSBURGH COMICS
- POP COMICS & CULTURE EMPORIUM
- PULP COMICS AND GAMES
- RAD RAPTOR COMICS
- ROBOT ZERO COMICS
- SADDLE CITY COMICS
- SAMURAI COMICS CHANDLER
- SAMURAI COMICS GLENDALE
- SAMURAI COMICS MESA
- SAMURAI COMICS PHOENIX
- SOCAL GAMES AND COMICS
- SSALEFISH COMICS – CONCORD
- SSALEFISH COMICS – GREENSBORO
- SSALEFISH COMICS – WINSTON-SALEM
- STARGAZER COMICS
- STRANGE ADVENTURES
- SUPER-FLY COMICS & GAMES
- SUPERSCRIPT COMICS AND GAMES
- SURPRISE COMICS
- THE COLLECTIVE
- THE COMIC BOOK CLUBHOUSE
- THE COMIC BOOK SHOP! OF WILMINGTON, DE
- THE COMIC DUDE SHOP
- THE DANGER ROOM
- THE DRAGONS LAIR
- THE NERD STORE – UTAH
- THE NERD STORE OREM
- THE SECRET LAIR COMICS
- ULTIMATE COMICS RALEIGH
- WADE'S COMIC MADNESS
- WONDERLAND COMICS
- ZEPPELIN COMICS
- ZEPPELIN COMICS – NAPA