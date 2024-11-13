Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Phil Coulson, Spider-Boy

Spider-Boy & Phil Coulson For A New Amazing Spider-Man #61 (Spoilers)

Spider-Boy and Phil Coulson for a New Amazing Spider-Man #61, published today from Marvel Comics (Spoilers)

Article Summary Spider-Boy's return shakes up Amazing Spider-Man #61 with bold new storylines and intriguing twists.

Phil Coulson, now a living embodiment of Death, gains prominence in the Marvel comic universe.

Doctor Doom as Sorcerer Supreme challenges Spider-Man with annual battles and eight extra lives.

Amazing Spider-Man #61 features the first-ever Marvel mention of Scott Pilgrim, adding a unique twist.

And so it begins. The new era of Amazing Spider-Man #61, published by Marvel Comics today, with Joe Kelly and Ed McGuinness. As well as leading up to One World Under Doom. And what changes may we be seeing? Well, straight off the bat, we get Spider-Boy.

It is notable that Spider-Boy, created by Dan Slott, only appeared once in Amazing Spider-Man, in issue 44, in the Gang War special that brought in every Spider available.

It almost felt that, given the plotlines in Spider-Boy and Superior Spider-Man, that Amazing Spider-Man was doing its best to not acknowledge the character. Well, that seems to have changed overnight. As Amazing Spider-Man also continues the more prominent storyline of Doctor Doom being Sorceror Supreme after the events of Blood Hunt.

And delegating the responsibility of one annual comic battle to the Amazing Spider-Man, giving him eight chances…

And he's not the only one being acknowledged.

Phil Coulson gained the Death Stone in this year's Infinity Watch crossover annuals and seemed to have become the living embodiment of Death, but only in those Annual backup strips.

But now Amazing Spider-Man is noticing as well…

As even this version of Death reverts to fanboy type.

Though he's not alone in that…

Is that the first Scott Pilgrim mention in a Marvel comic book?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61

MARVEL COMICS

SEP240658

(W) Joe Kelly (A/CA) Ed McGuinness

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN BEGIN! The world has changed, Doctor Doom is Sorcerer Supreme, but he has no plans to spend his time like his predecessor… Each year, Doctor Strange would use every ounce of his power and experience to save the world from an evil god and his scions. This year, Doom is delegating this task to… SPIDER-MAN?! The leader of Latveria has given Spider-Man a new, magic-powered suit and EIGHT EXTRA LIVES with which to save the world?! True Believer, they won't be enough… Rated T In Shops: Nov 13, 2024 SRP: $4.99

