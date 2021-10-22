Amazing Spider-Man #77 Preview: Can't The Beyond Corp Take a Joke?

Friday Night Previews continues on Bleeding Cool, wherein your pal Jude Terror enhances previews of all the Marvel and DC comics coming out each week with contractually obligated SEO-keyword-rich pithy comments and potentially misleading clickbait headlines to bring them up to standards with the rest of Bleeding Cool's content. In this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #77, we find the Beyond corporation questioning whether Spider-Man's constant stream of one-liners is a liability against his effectiveness as a web-slinging superhero. Is Spidey about to find his comedy canceled? find out on Wednesday, and check out the preview below.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #77

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211042

AUG211044 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #77 JUSKO MARVEL MASTERPIECES VAR – $3.99

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Sara Pichelli (CA) Arthur Adams

• Kelly Thompson and Sara Pichelli pick up the baton to define this new era for Spider-Man.

• The Beyond Corporation has retuned and this is your chance to meet the people who've brought you the new (and improved) Spider-Man.

• There's a target on Spider-Man's back and one of his classic villains is out for blood.

RATED T

In Shops: 10/27/2021

SRP: $3.99

