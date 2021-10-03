Amazing Spider-Man Beats Inferno in the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. And with the launch of X-Men: Inferno being pipped to the top by the Amazing Spider-Man finale…

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Amazing Spider-Man #74 Inferno #1 Thor #17 BRZRKR #5 Detective Comics #1,043 Justice League #68 Wolverine #16 Sword #8 Deathstroke Inc. #1 Spawn #322

Graham Crackers Comics: Everyone wants to see what Hickman's endgame is with Inferno. Half of our top ten was Bat or X related titles.

Ssalesfish: Keanu has the power to beat every superhero when his BRZRKR Comic is out. Everyone sold in very close margins so this was less of a top ten and more of a tied for first, second, and third kind of week. Deathstroke Inc. is the only one I have my doubts about going the distance because we sold a disproportionate amount of the Adam Hughes cover that didn't even feature Deathstroke on it.

