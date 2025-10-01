Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Stan Lee | Tagged: clover press, kickstarter

Amazing Spider-Man Classic Newspaper Cartoon Strips, now in softcover from Clover Press on Kickstarter

"The Library of American Comics remastered and collected the strip in a series of hardcover collections—but so many of them are out of print, making the collection highly sought after and almost impossible for your average comics lover to get their hands on," said Clover Publisher and co-creator of Youngblood, Hank Kanalz. "Now, Clover Press and The Library of American Comics are bringing the collections back to print in an affordable softcover format! We're collecting the strip strictly by year, reprinting each installment from January 1 to December 31. We can't wait to help get these iconic comic strips into the hands of Spidey lovers everywhere!"

The Amazing Spider-Man Classic Newspaper Comics campaign will feature four volumes, with strips from the years 1977, 1978, 1979, and 1980. Each volume will measure 11" x 8.5" in a horizontal format and slide into a vertical slipcase, designed for protection and easy shelving. The first offering will collect the strip from the years 1977 to 1980. Backing the Kickstarter campaign will allow readers to get all four volumes in one bundle. The campaign will also include extras such as a puzzle, stickers, lithographs, and more.

Headed by IDW co-founder Robbie Robbins and former DC executive Hank Kanalz, Clover Press publishes a diverse range of collected and original content, including re-mastered reprints of classic newspaper strips, horror graphic novels, and high-quality art books. Clover Press is working with a wide variety of creators, including David Mack, Jorge Jiménez, Alex Maleev, David Nakayama, Russell Dauterman, Michael Allred, Tyler Kirkham, Kevin Eastman, Steve Niles, Gabriel Rodriguez, Ruben Bolling, Richard Bennett, Ray Troll, John K. Snyder III, Stewart Kenneth Moore, Aron Wiesenfeld and more.