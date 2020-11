Amazing Spider-Man Last Rites Tops Advance Reorders

As the Amazing Spider-Man comic books head towards the conclusion of the Last Rites storyline, numbers are getting bumped up. Will they land the Kindred ending as well as X Of Swords did? Retailers are hoping so. And if nothing else, it does have a cool cover.

Although I bet I know what the second printing is going to look like.

Come back in a couple of weeks to see if I am right? Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new reorders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDERS COMICS

Publication Price Publisher AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #55 LR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS WOLVERINE #8 RAPOZA KNULLIFIED VAR XOS $4.99 MARVEL COMICS ALIENS OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NELSON DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS GHOST RIDER RETURN OF VENGEANCE #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS POST AMERICANA #1 (OF 6) CVR B DARROW (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS VENOM #29 2ND PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS CAPTAIN MARVEL #23 2ND PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #55 DELLOTTO VAR LR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #2 (OF 5) $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING WEREWOLF BY NIGHT #3 (OF 4) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS KING IN BLACK IRON MAN DOOM #1 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS POST AMERICANA #1 (OF 6) CVR C GUERRA (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS ALIENS OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 LAND CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS AVENGERS #40 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS ALL-NEW WOLVERINE BY TOM TAYLOR OMNIBUS HC KUBERT DM VAR $100.00 MARVEL COMICS EXPANSE #1 (OF 4) CVR A FORBES $4.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT STRANGE ACADEMY GN TP FIRST CLASS $13.99 MARVEL COMICS GHOST RIDER RETURN OF VENGEANCE #1 HOTZ KNULLIFIED VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS WE LIVE #1 3RD PTG $4.99 AFTERSHOCK COMICS WOLVERINE #8 XOS $4.99 MARVEL COMICS SPIDER-MAN BY STERN OMNIBUS HC HOBGOBLIN UNMASKED DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #55 HORTON SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES VAR L $3.99 MARVEL COMICS GHOST RIDER RETURN OF VENGEANCE #1 TAN VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS WE LIVE #3 $3.99 AFTERSHOCK COMICS IMMORTAL HULK #42 LOZANO KNULLIFIED VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS

TOP 25 REORDERS COMICS

Publication Price Publisher UMBRELLA ACADEMY TP VOL 01 APOCALYPSE SUITE $17.99 DARK HORSE COMICS UMBRELLA ACADEMY TP VOL 03 HOTEL OBLIVION (C: 0-1-2) $19.99 DARK HORSE COMICS UMBRELLA ACADEMY TP VOL 02 DALLAS $17.99 DARK HORSE COMICS UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 IMMONEN CVR NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS POWER RANGERS #1 CVR A SCALERA (C: 1-0-0) $4.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 01 (MR) (C: 1-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 BYRNE DM VAR NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS BLADE OF IMMORTAL DLX ED HC VOL 01 (MR) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 01 (C: 0-1-2) $14.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 (MR) $29.99 DYNAMITE THANOS INFINITY SAGA OMNIBUS HC DM VAR $100.00 MARVEL COMICS BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 02 (MR) (C: 1-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS WORLD OF BLACK HAMMER LIBRARY ED HC VOL 01 (RES) (C: 0-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS EAST OF WEST THE APOCALYPSE YEAR THREE HC (MR) $49.99 IMAGE COMICS AVATAR LAST AIRBENDER SEARCH OMNIBUS TP (C: 1-0-0) $24.99 DARK HORSE COMICS HOUSE OF X POWERS OF X TP $44.99 MARVEL COMICS MY HERO ACADEMIA GN VOL 01 (C: 1-0-1) $9.99 VIZ LLC OURAN HIGH SCHOOL HOST CLUB GN BOX SET $139.99 VIZ LLC WORLD OF CYBERPUNK 2077 HC DLX ED (C: 0-1-2) $99.99 DARK HORSE COMICS

UCS DC COMICS TOP 10 ORDERS FROM RETAILERS

BATMAN THREE JOKERS #1 (OF 3) CVR A JASON FABOK JOKER BATMAN #100 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ WRAPAROUND (JOKER WAR) DC NATION PRESENTS DC FUTURE STATE DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL ROBIN KING #1 (ONE SHOT) BATMAN #96 CVR A GUILLEM MARCH (JOKER WAR) BATMAN THREE JOKERS #2 (OF 3) CVR A JASON FABOK JOKER DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL SPEED METAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A HOWARD PORTER BATMAN #97 CVR A GUILLEM MARCH (JOKER WAR) BATMAN THREE JOKERS #3 (OF 3) CVR A JASON FABOK JOKER BATMAN #95 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (JOKER WAR)