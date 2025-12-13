Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: spider-man

Amazing Spider-Man: Torn #3 Preview: Love Triangle Gets Tangled

Amazing Spider-Man: Torn #3 swings into stores Wednesday with Peter Parker caught between two loves while a new villain powers up.

TORN…BETWEEN TWO LOVES! As Gwen and MJ both rush to the aid of an injured Peter Parker, Peter finds himself torn between them- but will his decision end up hurting his best friend, Harry Osborn? Plus, Spider-Man's new villain Evangeline gets an upgrade- including a mind-bending new ally who's about to make Spidey's life even MORE complicated!

Amazing Spider-Man: Torn #3

by J. Michael Straczynski & Pere Perez, cover by Greg Land

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 17, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621193700311

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960621193700316 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: TORN #3 GERALD PAREL VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621193700317 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: TORN #3 TONY DANIEL VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621193700331 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: TORN #3 ZULEMA SCOTTO LAVINA VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621193700341 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: TORN #3 TONY DANIEL VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

