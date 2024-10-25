Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: amazon, The Wicked + the Divine

Amazon Glitchwatch: The Wicked + The Divine Compendium 74% Off

Amazon Glitchwatch: The Wicked + The Divine Compendium 74% Off... to Canadians

Article Summary Amazon glitch offers Canadians 74% off The Wicked + The Divine Compendium paperback pre-order.

Image Comics' compendium features work by Kieron Gillen and Jamie McKelvie, releasing June 2025.

Retailers tempted by discount, better than available from Lunar, Universal, or Diamond.

Fans worldwide can snag the deal for $20.53 CAD, $14.76 USD, or £11.40 GBP on Amazon.ca.

Next year Image Comics publish a paperback compendium of The Wicked + The Divine by Kieron Gillen and Jamie McKelvie. But if you live in Canada, or can get Amazon.ca to ship to you, you can pre-order it for 75% off, which is more than retailers get offered by wholesalers. Indeed, some retailers might decide to wipe out Amazon.ca's stock for a much better deal than they will get from Lunar, Universal or Diamond. The Amazon.com listing is for $59.34, a rather tiny discount on the $59.99 cover price, the Amazon.co,uk listing is for £45.92, and the Amazon.ca listing is for… $20.53. 74% off. Or $14.76 in US dollars, or £11.4o in the UK.

The Wicked + The Divine Compendium Paperback – June 10 2025

by Kieron Gillen, Jamie McKelvie

"The Wicked + The Divine is about art, creativity and living to the fullest, but mainly about death." —USA Today. The critically acclaimed, compulsively page-turning, urban fantasy series returns in its definitive edition, collecting the complete story in one binge-ready volume. Every ninety years, twelve gods incarnate as humans. They are loved. They are hated. In two years, they are dead. A world where gods are the ultimate pop stars and pop stars are the ultimate gods. But remember: just because you're immortal, doesn't mean you're going to live forever. The critical and commercial smash by the team behind Young Avengers and PHONOGRAM has its entire story collected in this single volume."

It's been a while since we've had a Glitchwatch this good. Fill your boots, folks! The Wicked + The Divine was a modern fantasy comic book published in 2014 that follows a young teenage girl, Laura, as she interacts with the Pantheon, a group of twelve people who discover that they are reincarnated deities. This discovery grants them fame and supernatural powers, with the stipulation that they will die within two years as part of a ninety-year cycle known as the Recurrence. And now the whole thing for twenty Canadian dollars.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!