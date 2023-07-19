Posted in: Comics, san diego comic con | Tagged: san diego, sdcc

An Actual Final Party List For SDCC San Diego Comic-Con 2023

A few nicks, tucks, and crossings out of cancelled Entertainment Weekly party, for the actual final SDCC 2023 San Diego Comic-Con Party List.

Just a few nicks, tucks, and crossing out of the now-cancelled Entertainment Weekly party, for the actual final; SDCC San Diego Comic-Con Party List for 2023… adding Andrew Sumner's Huggathon IV. Thanks to Eventbrite, Ticketmaster, SDCC Unofficial Blog, Facebook, The Wrap, my bulging inbox, and a little Google… what to do after San Diego Comic-Con when the clock ticks past 7 pm. If you want to add any updates, contact richjohnston@gmail.com.

San Diego Comic-Con WEDNESDAY, 19th July

Smokin J's "Cluckin' Bell" Pop-Up, 751 4th Ave 11am-9pm

Inspired by the fictional restaurant from Grand Theft Auto. partnered with boyworldwide, for food, drinks, and a "truly unique video-game inspired experience", with an exclusive menu inspired by the game.



SPICE PUNK x Den Of Geek, Horton Grand Hotel Couryard, 311 Island Ave, 7-10p

WhatNot Hero House, 100 J Street, 4pm-11pm, Artists signings, Exclusive SDCC variants for Marvel, DC, Image & Boiom titles.

Artist Annex @ Bar Basic, 410 10th Ave, 6-0pm. Thumbprint is hosting Artist Annex: A Custom Toy Exhibition

Super 7 Cobra Global Operations Pop-Up Shop, 9pm to Midnight, Super 7, 701 8th Ave

Sonic the Hedgehog Pop-Up Restaurant, 910 J St. 11am-9pm, Grand Opening at 11am.

Marvel Magic Meetup – group cosplay photoshoot 7:30pm near the Hall H sign.

Paramount+'s The Lodge with activities for 1923, SpongeBob SquarePants, Yellowjackets, Star Trek, and more at the Happy Does Bar, 340 Fifth Ave. 6-10pm. 21+ for alcohol, but all ages welcome.

Geo-Con 2023, Official Geocaching Event Meetup, Starbucks at the Hard Rock Cafe, 209 Fifth Ave, 9.30-10pm.

I'll be wearing my tie-die geocaching shirt so it'll be easy to find me. Whether you're here for SDCC or not, come on down to Starbucks and we'll have a great time! Don't forget to bring those trackables for trading!

Ready Party One: 8 Bit Legacy, SDCC Kick Off Party! Parq Nightclub 615 Broadway 8PM-2AM $50-$300

Get ready to dive back into the OASIS for Ready Party One, the signature San Diego Comic-Con kick-off party and Night 1 of Party HQ Comic Con at Parq Nightclub. This year, we travel to the Mushroom Kingdom planet, where the 8-bit legacy adventures of Zelda, Mega Man, Metroid, and more run rampant – but of course the star of the show is everybody's favorite mushroom-smashing plumber.

MacabreDaily's SDCC 2023 Brew Ha Ha, Whiskey Girl, 702 5th Avenue

Staff will be kicking off San Diego Comic Con at the world famous WHISKEY GIRL with Jack Daniels Burgers. Horror and Sci-Fi fans are encourged but all are welcome to attend!

Comic Con FREE Drag Bingo Wednesdays at American Junkie 628 Fifth Avenue 8pm-1.30am

Join us as we take over Wednesdays at American Junkie! $100 bottles and $3 White Claws all night with $3 you call its from 10-11pm

San Diego Comic-Con THURSDAY, 20th July

HUGGLEMANIA VII, The Landing Bar, Manchester Grand Hyatt, 9pm following the Her Universe fashion show

Hugglemania, the unoffical-and-very-casual licensing/comics/retail social hosted by Hot Topic's Metal Joe Enriquez and Titan Comics/Forbidden Planet TV's Andrew Sumner returns for its seventh year after some pandemic downtime.

Jay And Silent Bob Get Old with Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes followed by photo op. Mooby's at Tin Roof 401 G Street San Diego, 7pm, $30-$125

Comic Book Legal Defense Fund Party sponsored by Oni Press, Westgate Hotel's Terrace Under the Stars from 7pm to midnight. Free admission for CBLDF members and all others asked to make a voluntary contribution. Advance look at CBLDF Art Auction.

AWA Studios' San Diego Comic-Con Happy Hour, 5-8pm, at the Union Kitchen and Tap, 33 5th Ave, open bar, RSVP Invite only.

VIZ Media's Junji Ito Experience Opening Reception, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, open bar 7-9pm, Invite Only, RSVP by the 14th,

Come help us celebrate the career of world-renowned creator Junji Ito. Walk among the cosmic and the macabre and lose yourself in the Ito-verse. With over 100 works on display, this will be the largest exhibition of Junji Ito's work in North America.

Comic-Con Pre Party – Flicker @ Flicks, 1017 University Ave, 9pm-2am, Free

Disburst Live Art Party, their fourteenth annual San Diego Comic-Con live art party, co-sponsored by LBO Collective. Live painting by Deity Art, Ezra Brown, NC Winters, Brian "Bee" Bellow, Kathrine Brannock and Mia Duvall with auction to follow. Live music by KWAMÉ. Basic Pizza, 410 10th Avenue, 9pm to late.

Lumpia with a Vengeance Pop-Up, signing with Mark "Bayani" Teodosio artist Don Aguillo for The Realest Bayani graphic novel. Gaslamp Lumpia Factory, 423 F. St, 8pm-10pm. Free digital Lumpia comic book of the Patrick Ballesteros variant with any purchase.

Nostalgia NIGHTClub SDCC 2023 After Party, 90's kids' tv-themed Comic Con nightlife experience. Parq Nightclub, 615 Broadway, 8pm till late, $35 to $300.

Actress Alisa Reyes from All That

Actor Michael Ray Bower from Salute Your Shorts

Bobby Budnick from Salute Your Shorts

Venus DeMilo Thomas from Salute Your Shorts

Patrick David from Power Rangers

Roger Velasco from Power Rangers

Davi Santos from Power Rangers

Christopher Khayman Lee from Power Rangers

Cameron Jebo from Power Rangers

Selwyn Ward from Power Rangers

Blake Foster from Power Rangers

Dwayne Cameron from Power Rangers

Walter Jones from Power Rangers

Toy Photography Exhibit, Paolo Piccaso and Adrian Belgar of Action Figure Snapz, Happy Hour specials, an interactive workshop and raffles for prizes. Taste & Thirst, 714 4th Ave, 5-10pm

X-Wing Thursdays at Bards & Cards Game Shop, 936 Fifth Ave, 5pm-8pm. X-Wing 2.5 Edition casual play, Aces High, and special scenarios.

The Magic of Middle Earth with TheOneRing.net, Weta Workshop, Nerd of the Rings, Storyhouse Spirits, 1220 J St, 5pm-10pm,. Food, drinks, a cosplay contest, and special guests. First 200 guesys get goodie baggins. $50.

#SavedDaredevil Fandom Without Fear Meetup – SDCC 2023, Basic Bar/Pizza 410 10th Ave , 6-8pm. $10

A $10 ticket gets you some delicious eats, a #SavedDaredevil swag bag with exclusive Daredevil themed goodies, and a relaxing evening of fun and awesome prizes for some very lucky fans. 2 tickets max per order. No badge necessary. Only a limited quantity of tickets will be available. Food (pizza, salad, and non-alcoholic drinks) and swag bags are first come, first serve. Attendees can order more food and alcoholic beverages from the full menu at their own expense.

False Idol x Geeki Tiki x Canerock Rum Event, False Idol 675 West Beech Street

False Idol is hosting Geeki Tikis and pouring a specialty drink menu featuring Canerock Jamaican Spiced Rum. Book for one of hree two hour seatings, one from 4:30pm-6:30pm, 7pm-9pm, or 9:30pm-11:30pm. Tickets are $50 per person and include two drink & raffle tickets that also double as raffle tickets.

Soonay & Toratai meetup, Odysea, Hilton Bayfront, 7pm

This is just a casual get together for drinks and bites after the con ends on Thursday. First 50 people will receive an LE 50 GITD pin, a LE sticker, and a bag of Sticky USA candy plus a chance to win some rare prizes!

Sixth Annual Fandom Party with Paramount+, Z2 Comics, Pinfinity, and EA, Hard Rock Hotel , 7-11pm

Activations within the party will include Paramount's Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Yellowjackets with EA showcasing their upcoming summer video game release Immortals of Aveum. Z2 Comics will be showing off custom comic activations, because it is COMIC CON, and Pinfinity will once again be gifting attendees with one-of-a-kind augmented reality collectible pins!

Comic Con American Junkie Thursdays $1 Draft $1 Pizza Night, American Junkie 628 Fifth Avenue 8pm-1.30am

Looking for a night of excitement and fun? Join us for an amazing experience that you won't forget! We're bringing you $1 drafts from 9-10pm and some incredible drink specials that you won't find anywhere else. Plus, you won't want to miss out on our Junkie Cups!

Trivia Night @ The Church by Lost Abbey Brewery, 1313 J Street, 7.30pm

Trivia lovers and Con Goers unite! We're hosting a very special trivia night during comic con @lostabbeychurch ! Roll out with your team for a night of questions about all the things that make San Diego Comic Con great! Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Games, Toys, Cosplay, and of course, Comics! Get some beers, grab a hot dog (@doggosgus ), and declare yourselves champions of the Triviaverse. Prizes to top 3 teams, and giveaways to random teams, plus bonus points for playing in costume!

Comic-Con Mixer, Encinitas Community and Senior Center 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive Encinitas, 6.20-8.30pm, $50

Shake the dust off your favorite superhero costume and join us for Comic-Con: Stay Social style!

6th Annual Afrofuturism Lounge 2023 University Club Atop Symphony Towers 750 B Street #Suite #3400, 6-10pm $10-$30

Now on its sixth iteration. The Afrofuturism Lounge was initially conceived as a private after party which we were convinced to make open to the public. We highlight Black artists, writers, publishers, and creative thinkers in a culturally competent and relevant environment with music, art, and small bites, with drinks available for purchase.

Obichukwu Udehm of Kola Nut Productions

Tony Washington, Artist and Music Producer

Marcus Newsome, Lightning Strike Comic

Tim Fielder, OG Afrofuturist, Illistrator, Illustrator, concept designer, cartoonist, and animator

Summer Mixer: Level Up with Responsible Data Science, THE LOT La Jolla 7611 Fay Avenue , 4.30-7.30pm

Kick off your Comic-Con week with an exploration of how interactive games and Responsible Data Science shape the entertainment industry!

NICK at NIGHTClub SDCC 2023 After Party, Parq Nightclub 615 Broadway, 9pm-2am, $35-$300

Departing Dystopia: A Post-Apocalyptic Immersive Theatre / Nightclub Hybrid, The Merrow 1271 University Avenue, 8PM-2AM, $20-95

An Interactive, Immersive, Post-Apocalyptic, Cyberpunk, Live EDM Theater/Nightclub Hybrid (1 Night Only during Comic-Con San Diego 2023)

8:00 PM – 10:00 PM Second Reality is the Main Show, which features a wide variety of performance art installations including elements of dance, satire, cabaret, and theater. Those who purchase tickets to Second Reality…

10:00 PM – 2:00 AM The Unification is the After Party. If you aren't able to get tickets to Second Reality before they sell out, there's still a chance to experience The Unification.

Alliance Fest-SDCC 2023, Coin-Op Game Room 789 Sixth Avenue, 7-11pm

Alliance Fest is a collaboration SDCC Party/Celebration surrounding FiGPiNs from Plastic Empire, Chalice Collectibles, and Pops and Pins

Her Universe Fashion Show, Manchester Grand Hyatt, 6pm, Free

Ashley Eckstein's popular geek-themed clothing line, Her Universe, is returning to San Diego Comic-Con co-sponsored by Hot Topic and Disney for Disney's 100th anniversary and the 30th anniversary of the classic stop-motion film The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Ken Lashley SDCC Fanfest 2023, Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse 668 Sixth Avenue, 7-9pm $600

Looking to get a commission from the LEDKILLA at SDCC? Here's your chance. Have dinner with Ken Lashley to kick-off SDCC 2023

The Dork Forest, Mic Drop Comedy 8878 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard 7-8.30pm $10

Dork on Dork Dialog with Jackie Kashian. Guests speak to their love of books, TV, Movies, Comic books, websites, food, wrestling, cars, action figures and bees. Essentially, whatever they're interested in. A lot. Almost anything can be dorked out in The Dork Forest.

FRIDAY, 21st July

Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Party, Location TBD, RSVP to Invite or pay $2.995 to VIP Concierge per person. Get your money back…

10th Annual Poke-Ball Anime Comic Con Party at Rich's, 1051 University Ave, 9pm-2am. No cover cost with cosplay or Comic-Con badge. Performance by Shania Satisfaction.

Comic-Con Party – React @ Flicks, 1017 University Ave, 8pm-2am, Free

Lumpia with a Vengeance Pop-Up, signing with Patrick Ballesteros for an exclusive Gaslamp Lumpia Factory holofoil variant edition of Lumpia Origins #1. Gaslamp Lumpia Factory, 423 F. St, 8pm-10pm. Free digital Lumpia comic book of the Patrick Ballesteros variant with any purchase.

Digital LA Comic Cocktails, Free, Venue emailed to those who RSVP.

Bloom Nightclub presents Comic-Con Costume Party, Bloom Nightclub, 919 4th Avenue

We're going all out with a special at Bloom this Comic-Con weekend featuring San Diego's finest DJ Daniel Gee!

Fatman Beyond with Kevin Smith and Marc Bernadin, followed by photo op. Mooby's at Tin Roof 401 G Street San Diego, 7pm, $30-$100

Bad Idea "First Customer Pin" Tiki Party, Bali Hai, 2230 Shelter Island Dr 7pm, Bad Idea First Pin owners.

For a little food, a lot of drinks, some great conversation with the staff and creators at BAD IDEA and, of course, a few surprises.

Geek Out! Gathering, Coin-Op Game Room 789 Sixth Avenue, 8pm-late.

Comic Con Drag Show with Gaslamp Divas, Casablanca Lounge 836 Fifth Avenue, 5-8pm $10

Super 7 Cobra Global Operations Pop-Up Shop, 11am-8pm, Super 7, 701 8th Ave

Neopets Era Party, Deck665 655 W Broadway, 7.30-11.30pm

General admission tickets at Booth #1129, VIP tickets will be available to win, first-come, first-serve basis.

#VeVeFam After Party, Tavern+Bowl East Village, 930 Market Street, 8pm.

Join the VeVe Fam and members of the team for some food, drink and bowling as we get together to swap stories, compare vaults and celebrate #CollectorsAtHeart!

This is a guest list only event with priority given to Gold/Silver VeVe Logo holders*. Hope to see you there

Hells Fire Club Theme Night at Toro, Toro Night Club, 672 Fifth Avenue, from 7pm – 1:30am. Free, live music from 8 – 10pm.

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Howler Hangout, The Tipsy Crow, 770 5th Ave.

Come join us at the fourth annual SDCC Howler Hangout

Mosh Eisley, The Music Box, 1337 India Street, 8pm, $42

Thank The Maker, Hondo Supply, The DanO Channel, and Princess & Scoundrel podcasts are hosting the Star Wars-themed party as an emo night featuring music. Star Wars cosplay and lightsabers are encouraged. Music will be performed, and merch will be sold as well.

Galactic Empire, Brick by Brick, 1130 Buenos Avenue, 6.30pm, $25 – $30

Galactic Empire, the galaxy's foremost Star Wars cosplay heavy metal band

Comic Con Gaslamp Downtown San Diego Experience Wristband TORO 672 Fifth Avenue 8PM-1.30AM $15

Get ready for a bar-hopping adventure like no other as we celebrate in the heart of downtown San Diego! This is your chance to experience the best nightlife the city has to offer, with a curated lineup of vibrant venues and unforgettable experiences.

Comic Con Themed Bar Crawl, American Junkie 628 Fifth Avenue, 7.30pm-2.30am, $15-$25

Attention, Comic-Con enthusiasts! Get ready for an extraordinary night of adventure and celebration in the heart of San Diego's Gaslamp District. Join us for the Gaslamp San Diego Comic-Con Bar Crawl, where you can enjoy amazing drink specials, explore multiple venues, and experience the electric atmosphere of this iconic event. Grab your capes, masks, or cosplay outfits and prepare for an unforgettable evening

Cynthia's 2023 SDCC Seek and Swag, Downtown, 2pm

"It's time for my Annual Seek and Swag at San Diego Comic-Con! It's free and you don't even need a pass to the con to play! Join me and pub-hop around Downtown San Diego and pick up some fun swag and maybe a free book! Our route will be posted closer to the event and you are welcome to meet up with us at any time while we wander. I'll also be doing some fun giveaways right here on the page so if you can't make it or are in another state, you still have a chance to get some goodies!"

Funko Fundays, outdoors at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, 222 Marina Park Way, 7pm, $200

Attendees at the event will receive food, drinks, and a full evening of entertainment. As always, each attendee will also receive a Funko "Box of Fun" and more.

Gaslamp Divas Cosplay Comic-Con Drag Show, Casablanca Restaurant, 6030 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad, noon-2pm, $12-$25

The Monsters Ball SDCC 2023 After Party Parq Nightclub 615 Broadway 8PM-2AM $35-300

THE premiere San Diego Comic Con after party, as seen in Rolling Stone "25 Best Things We Saw at Comic Con," Vice, E! News, SyFy Wire, etc..

The Monsters' Ball at Party HQ Comic Con is the ultimate party for the creepy, kooky, sparkly, and spooky. On Friday night of San Diego Comic Con 2023, unleash your inner demon and find your perfect match at this one-of-a-kind event.

5th Annual Comic Con Pub Crawl Taste and Thirst 715 Fourth Ave, 4PM-2AM $10-$17

Calling all Zombies, Super Heroes, Anime Characters and the like. Join us as we parade thru the Gaslamp strutting our costumes.

SATURDAY, 22nd July

Comic-Con Party – Super Hero Saturday @ Flicks, 1017 University Ave, 8pm-2am, Free

Lumpia with a Vengeance Pop-Up, Halo Halo Mixer. Celebrate the Filipino American indie comic book publishers at Comic-Con, the Lumpia cast/crew, and other creatives! Hosted by soundtrack artist Ruby Ibarra, 423 F. St, 8pm-2am. Free digital Lumpia comic book of the Patrick Ballesteros variant with any purchase.

Creators Assemble: Comics Camaraderie, A Networking Event from Image Comics, Marriott Marquis Marina D, 333 W Harbor Dr, 4-6pm.

Together, creators, publishers, comic shop owners, teachers, and library workers have brought greater acceptance to comics and fan culture. Take a break from hectic convention life to experience "speed dating"style networking with diverse comics enthusiasts from all backgrounds. Guests include: Alex Antone (Skybound Entertainment), Heather Antos (IDW Publishing), Vince Alvendia (Egg Drop Ramen Studios), Matthew Atherton (CSUSM), Moni Barrette (2023 Eisner judge), David M. Booher (Killer Queens), J.M. Brandt (Swamp Dogs: House of Crows), Cherish Chen (Massive-Verse), Amy Chu (Carmilla: The First Vampire), Dani Colman (The Unfinished Corner), Barbra Dillon (Fanbase Press), Andi Dukleth (Accidental Aliens), Kyle Higgins (Massive-Verse), Phil Jimenez (Wonder Woman Historia), Nikita Kannekanti (Legendary Comics), Mathias Lewis (Knowhere Games & Comics), Hannah Rose May (Rogues' Gallery), Don Nguyen (Zoo Magnet Inc.), Alonso Nunez (Little Fish Comic Book Studio), Morgan Perry (Skybound Entertainment), Jack Phoenix (comics librarian), Jimmy Purcell (A3 Publishing), Chris Ryall (Image Comics/Syzygy), Brian Schirmer (Quests Aside), Erin Snider (Creators Assemble!), and Charlie Stickney (White Ash).

D23 Presents X-MEN Hellfire Gala, PARQ Nightclub, 615 Broadway, 8pm-2am, $65-$155

BAIT X FiGPiN Unlock Awesome Event 8-10pm at Bait, 920 5th Ave.

Ascension Comic-Con Edition w/DJs Robin Roth, Kaerie & Marian at The Merrow. Dressing in costume isn't required, but it's fun! DJs Robin Roth and Kaerie welcome back Special Guest Marian (Tijuana). 9PM-2AM. 21+. $10. Advance tickets receive front of the line entry. Coat/purse check available. Free parking at the Hillcrest DMV till 3am.

Truck Stop Tea Dance at Rich's, 1051 University Ave. San Diego's newest leather, fetish & bear event. 5-10pm

Chere Amie annual Comic-Con Yacht Party, 901 N. Harbor Dr.,10pm-12:30am, $39.95

Warhammer Saturday, Bards & Cards Game Shop, 936 Fifth Ave, playing Warhammer 40k, Kill Team, Age of Sigmar, Underworlds, and Necromunda, 9am-11pm.

The 18th Annual Heroes & Villains Comic Con Party at Rich's, 1051 University Ave, No cover cost with cosplay or Comic-Con badge till 11pm. $1000 display contest, 360 booth, hosted by Adonyss Illuzion. 9pm-2am.

Hollywood Babble-On with Kevin Smith and Ralph Garman, followed by photo op. Mooby's at Tin Roof 401 G Street San Diego, 7pm, $30-$100

Defiant Launch Party, The Berkeley Steamship, Maritime Museum of San Diego, 7pm, $50-$150

It's time to head out on the water and celebrate the launch of "Defiant: The Story of Robert Smalls" by Rob Edwards – get your ticket now and join us aboard the historic Berkeley steamship in downtown San Diego! Meet the all-star creative team, featuring award-winning graphic novel artists Nikolas Draper-Ivey and Ray-Anthony Height, while enjoying light food and drinks under the stars. Plus, take advantage of exclusive autograph and merchandise opportunities, as well as the option to pre-order your copy of the upcoming graphic novel that will bring the legacy of Robert Smalls' to life.

Star Wars 501st Annual Party Mandalore Vice, San Diego Central Library, 7-11pm, $65, open bar for vodka, beer, wine, and cider. Paypaling (Friends & Family) to chelseamazur@gmail.com

Super 7 Cobra Global Operations Pop-Up Shop, 11am-8pm, Super 7, 701 8th Ave

COMIC CON BAR CRAWL SAN DIEGO – American Junkie 628 Fifth Ave, 1pm,$15-$24

Join over 300+ guests on our annual Heroes & Villains Bar Crawl! Come in your best cosplay and roam the streets of Gaslamp stopping in and out of over 10+ bars and nightclubs with one all-access pas

Comic Con Themed Bar Crawl, American Junkie 628 Fifth Avenue, 7.30pm-2.30am, $15-$30

A bar crawl for our Comic Con fans. We want all heroes, villains, magicians, and warriors. Come join us as we get free Cover!

Senpai Squad Cosplay Rave, The Music Box, 1337 India Street, 8pm $25

Senpai Squad, a brand catering to the anime, gaming, and car community, will be hosting a cosplay rave on Saturday, July 22 at the Music Box in San Diego. The evening will feature dancer and choreographer Matt Steffanina, DJ Sriracha Man, and DJ Findtherabbit.

Underground Lightsaber Fighters of San Diego, Bea Evenson Fountain, 1549 El Prado, 8pm

Better get your swinging arm in shape, it's time to show off those skills you've been saving for a galaxy far, far, away….or maybe just Balboa Park.

Kirby's Dream Band, Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd, 7.30pm. $18.94

BLAH BLAH BLAH podcast live recording with Katee Sackhoff at the American Comedy Co, 818 B 6th Ave, 4pm, $39.99.

The San Diego LAN Party Meetup Group, San Diego LAN HQ, 4319 Corral Canyon RD · Bonita, 1-9pm

SUNDAY, 23rd July

Dead Dog Party, TBA

Comic Con Ride & Show, All Custom V-twin Choppers will converge on 5th Ave in Formation Ride. We will Steal The Show Once Again in 2023! To be a part of it contact the "Shot Caller" Rob1934pa@yahoo.com for details… Choppers or Customs Only: 9+ and growing…

Comic Con Brunch with Gaslamp Divas, Casablanca Lounge 836 Fifth Avenue, noon-3pm $10

Ghostbusters Cosplay and Meetup, Embarcadero Marina Park, 7.30pm

San Diego Furries Meet-Up, Gaslamp Quarter Arch, 7pm

Zarafa Giraffe and our very own Jirayre Ferrari will be hosting a meetup at the Gaslamp Quarter Arch this Saturday, come on down and have fun taking photos and hanging out

Gaslamp Divas Cosplay Comic-Con Drag Show, Casablanca Restaurant, 6030 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad, noon-2pm, $12-$25

San Diego BJD/Vinyl Doll Group, Marriot Marquis San Diego Marina, 9pm

Wands Up San Diego- Harry Potter Group, Private, 1-5pm.

