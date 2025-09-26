Posted in: Comics | Tagged: century club, Craig Thompson, Ginseng Roots, london, west end

An Evening Under The Blankets With Craig Thompson In London Next Week

An Evening Under The Blankets with Craig Thompson in London's Century Club next week, you talk about Ginseng Roots

Article Summary Craig Thompson appears at London's Century Club for a special Ginseng Roots event on September 30, 2025.

Hear Thompson discuss Ginseng Roots, his acclaimed graphic memoir about family and rural Wisconsin life.

Ginseng Roots mixes travelogue, memoir, and cultural history, exploring ginseng's impact from the US to China.

Tickets are £12 for this one-night Comica event celebrating the Eisner-winning creator of Blankets and Habibi.

This was too late to get into Things To Do In London If You Like Comics earlier this month, so consider this a special edition. The Eisner-winning Craig Thompson, creator of the graphic novels Blankets and Habibi, is coming to London for one night only. Hosted by Paul Gravett in the West End private members club Century on Shaftesbury Avenue, as part of the Comica series of comics literary events, the occasion will be open to all-comers on Tuesday, the 30th of September. As Craig Thompson talks about his latest work, Ginseng Roots.

SECRETS OF GINSENG ROOTS REVEALED: The Art of Craig Thompson

30 September 2025, 19:00

Join us for an evening with the best-selling, award-winning graphic novelist Craig Thompson as he discusses his long-awaited latest work, Ginseng Roots. The Observer proclaimed it a 'comic-book masterpiece' and GRAPHIC NOVEL OF THE MONTH. Ginseng Roots follows Craig and his siblings, who spent the summers of their youth weeding and harvesting rows of coveted American ginseng on rural Wisconsin farms. Following an injury, Craig rediscovers this herb, central to Chinese medicine, and embarks on an extraordinary journey from his midwestern roots to north-east China. Suffused in a vibrant earthy palette, Ginseng Roots masterfully blends memoir, travelogue and cultural history to explore and illuminate ideas of creativity, doubt, healing and family. Craig Thompson's graphic novels include Blankets, Carnet de Voyage, Space Dumplins and Habibi, an Observer Graphic Novel of the Month and a New York Times bestseller, which was described by Neel Mukherjee as 'a landmark publication'. His work has received four Harvey Awards, three Eisner Awards, two Ignatz Awards and a Rudolph-Dirks-Award.

Tickets are £12 each. The Century Club, founded in 2001, is set across three buildings backing into Soho, with lounges, meeting rooms, event spaces, a dining room and three roof terraces, with views across the West End.

