An Extended Excerpt Of Owlin's New Graphic Novel, That Sexy Bear!

Lin Visel and Joseph Bergin III, also known as Owlin, and co-creators of the graphic novel How Do You Smoke A Weed?, are launching a new graphic novel, That Sexy Bear!, on Kickstarter through Spike Trotman's Iron Circus Comics.

That Sexy Bear! is a satirical graphic novel about two bears in Cascadia Falls National Park who become the unwitting faces of an advertising campaign for a product polluting their home. The campaign is now live on Kickstarter.

"That Sexy Bear! is about advertising's effect on nature & how nature advertises," said Owlin. "It's a love letter to 50s and 60s television. We wanted to pay respect to cartoonists like Ed Benedict and Gene Hazelton, along with the mama bears that raised us." "Welcome to beautiful and scenic Cascadia Falls National Park! Commodified, gentrified, consumerized, and digitised, the Elysian environs of 21st-century Cascadia are now just more Content©™… and so are its hopelessly acclimatised-to-tourists bears, Ginger and Yaya. Involuntary beer mascots and social media stars, they've forgotten how to bear entirely, much to the frustration and chagrin of their park ranger caretakers, Eggs and Ricardo. But things are getting weird now, even for Cascadia. The exploitation's been kicked up a notch, with a mysterious SUV and colonising copycat among the new crop of troubles threatening the park! Can bear and ranger, hand-in-paw, push back against the invasion? Or are they as doomed to digestion for digital gain as the rest of us? "That Sexy Bear! is just the right amount of Completely Nuts," said Trotman. "Equal parts insight, homage, whimsy and weird. Echoes of classic mid century cartoons, crossed with 21st century sociopolitical anxiety and TikTok shitposting. It's a terrible but familiar vision of eking out an existence in an Always Online America. Y'all are gonna dig this one."

"Iron Circus has raised nearly 5 million dollars via crowdfunding and is now the premiere publisher of award-winning, critically-acclaimed graphic novels in the American Midwest. The company recently announced their 2025 publishing slate which includes:

THE UNSINKABLE SHIP OF FOOLS, a raunchy supernatural graphic novel by breakout artist Jonas Goonface, co-creator and artist of the brilliantly imaginative Godshaper, about a mysterious magical train populated by a group of mangey misfits with no way to get off… well, off the train, anyway.

RIGSBY WI: BURN IT DOWN, the second volume of S.E. Case's acclaimed webcomic RIGSBY WI about the lives of a group of average teenagers in a small city in Northern Wisconsin.

REAL HERO SHIT: HARDER THAN IT LOOKS, the second volume of Kendra Wells' uproarious, queer fantasy adventure REAL HERO SHIT about a mismatched group of adventurers: a demonic playboy prince, a stoic elf, a short-fused mage, and a compassionate cleric who are sworn to protect the innocent, fight injustice, and show off how cool they look. The campaign will launch in June, during Pride Month.

A Summer 2025 Mystery Project

