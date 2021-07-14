Andrea's Return To The Walking Dead? (Spoilers)

Today's Skybound X #2 (of which no one has ordered enough) includes a new Stillwater character, a new end to Birthright and the first appearance of Everyday Hero Machine Boy ahead of his first graphic novel under the Skybound Comet YA line. But it is also the continuance of Rick Grimes 2000 from Walking Dead and Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman and Invincible artist Ryan Stagman. Which is a mock take on what would have happened if the Walking Dead had continued on with the original pitch made to Image Comics to get the book published, that the zombie infection was to prepare the way for an alien invasion. With a number of Walking Dead characters now in spandex and using sci-fi weapons against their new alien overlords – including those who had been brought back from the dead as zombies. Some might think it destroys the emotional depth of the original story but… it's a zombie comic. All sorts of weirdness has already happened.

Which, in Skybound X #2 means the return of Andrea. Originally appearing in The Walking Dead #2, she became Rick Grimes' lover years later after the death of his wife, until she was killed by a herd of zombies released by Beta, trying to protect Eugene. She eventually died by Rick Grimes' side, and he put down her corpse when it reanimated as a zombie. And in Rick Grimes 2000?

A very different Andrea indeed…

SKYBOUND X #2 CVR A RATHBURN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAY210042

(W) Robert Kirkman, Chip Zdarsky, Joshua Williamson, Irma Kniivila, Tri Vuong (A) Ryan Ottley, Ramon K. Perez, Andrei Bressan, Tri Vuong, Irma Kniivila (CA) Cliff Rathburn

The second chapter of the wildest WALKING DEAD story ever – RICK GRIMES 2000! Plus, the debut of a major new STILLWATER character, surprising coda to the BIRTHRIGHT saga, and the first appearance of EVERYDAY HERO MACHINE BOY!In Shops: Jul 14, 2021 SRP: $4.99