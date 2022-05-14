Angel #5 Preview: Vampire Guilt Trip

Spike gets sentimental when Wesley takes an arrow in the eye for him in this preview of Angel #5. Mostly because Fred was pretty damn mean to him about it. Can't Spike ever catch a break? Now he feels he's got to do something to make it up to them… or die trying. Again. Check out the preview below.

ANGEL #5

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR220818

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Daniel Bayliss (CA) Nimit Malavia

In this Spike-centric story, Spike is just fine not being the hero Angel is, but when Wesley makes yet another sacrifice for him, Spike goes on a mission to save his life. Meanwhile, Angel realizes there might be a sinister version of himself running around-and a new movie role outside of Los Angeles on the horizon…

In Shops: 5/18/2022

SRP: $4.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.