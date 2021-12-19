Angela Hsieh's Traveler's Guide To Geozoology Graphic Novel Auctioned

Angela Hsieh's middle-grade fantasy graphic novel The Traveler's Guide to Geozoology was the winner of the HarperCollins Children's Books 2020 Diverse Voices Open Inbox contest. Karen Chaplin at Quill Tree has now bought North American rights, at auction, to the graphic novel.

In this debut, twelve-year old Lu wants to be an adventuring geozoologist just like her grandma San. If only San Ah-ma weren't always off traveling the world and spending more time among the giant animal-scapes than at home. If only Lu could read her ah-ma's native language as well as she could speak it. If only San's increasingly infrequent letters, haltingly read with the aid of a bilingual dictionary, weren't the only thread that connected them while she was away. When Lu overhears her mom implying that San might never return, Lu makes a decision: she'll set out to see the world as her grandma did, San's journal in hand. Maybe she'll figure out how to read it on the way. Maybe then she can close the distance between them. As she navigates her way through fantastical landscapes of mountainous guinea pigs and colossal axolotls, Lu finds the people whose lives intersected with San's, constructs a more nuanced picture of her hero, and forges her own connections with the world. The Traveler's Guide to Geozoology is a story about journey and discovery, about making connections, and about seeking understanding despite physical and linguistic distance. It's also about a world where giant animals are part of the geography. Here's a look at the pitch document that got her the big bucks.

The Traveler's Guide to Geozoology will be published in the winter of 2024. Angela Hsieh's agent Jennifer Azantian at Azantian Literary Agency handled the deal.