First Look At Absolute Batman, Superman & Wonder Woman in DC All In

Your first look at Absolute Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman on the page in the DC All In Special, out next month, and Darkseid's dark side.

Article Summary First look at Absolute Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman in DC All-In with stunning art by Wes Craig.

DC All-In Special is set 52 days after Absolute Power with new Justice League Watchtower being built.

Darkseid's return brings a dire plot that impacts the future of the DC Multiverse and shatters realities.

Explore the Absolute Universe with heroes facing greater odds and no familiar support systems.

A week-and-a-half ago, Bleeding Cool told you "Bleeding Cool understands that the DC All-In Special is set 52 days after the end of Absolute Power. And that the DC All-In books will be set 52 days after that, or the story will be filled in between the two dates. It will take that long to build the new Justice League Watchtower orbiting satellite, after the end of Absolute Power, which is where the DC All-In Special is set. And that is what can be seen being built in the opening pages, the artwork of which has been teased, including the first look at the new Justice League Unlimited membership card being handed out."

But now we are getting a look at the other side of that flipbook (and we talked about what happens with that here as well), the Darkseid dark side drawn by Wes Craig. And it begins 52 days earlier…

With Darkseid building a machine with a dire purpose and a heavy cost to bear. If not from him, then any random family member will do. And spilling out of the severing of the multiverse, something Bleeding Cool also ran rumours was coming… we previously wrote two and a half weeks ago that " We mentioned the individual superpower changes… but also that the Multiverse will, somehow, be gone. Or inaccessible. No more Earth One/Earth-Two hijinks, no more DC/Marvel Amalgam, no more Kingdom Come guest stars, no more duplicate robot bat hands, no Zur-En-Arrhs. no more battles between versions of Donna Troy, Hawkman or Huntress." "For all intents and purposes, for DC All-In, the Multiverse – aside from the Earth Alpha, the Elseworld that is the Absolute Universe, and the Earth Omega, that's your lot."

But then we also get to see that Absolute Universe, one page each for Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Superman…

With greater odds stacked against them… no Wayne Manor, no Paradise Island, no Smallville. Draw whatever conclusions you wish… but also that if you want the first print appearances, here you go.

DC ALL IN SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE WRAPAROUND

(W) Scott Snyder – Joshua Williamson (A) Daniel Sampere – Wes Craig (CA) Daniel Sampere

THE NEXT EPIC CHAPTER OF DC HISTORY BEGINS HERE…PRESENTED AS A STARLING, SYMMETRICAL FLIPBOOK! DON'T MISS IT! Following the events of DC's blockbuster storyline Absolute Power, the heroes of the core DC Universe have fought against the deep divisions in the world around them to usher in a new era of unity. And it's just in time, too–because Darkseid has returned. Superman must gather every hero on Earth to hold the line against a very different version of the Lord of Apokolips, as they raise our cosmic defenses and prepare for war…and when the first blows land, the shock waves will ripple into every series in the DCU and shake the nature of their reality to its core! But little do they know…the greater threat is still to come. For there is another Earth: the Absolute Universe. Here, DC's biggest icons are coming of age with fewer advantages and facing greater opposition than ever before…while miraculously retaining the immutable heroism that has inspired fans for decades. But can they really protect the light that shines inside them when the world in which they live is hurtling toward a terrible destiny? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/2/2024

