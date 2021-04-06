James Tynion IV Introduces Five More Bat-Villains In Batman #107

Today's Batman #107 from DC Comics has a back-up strip focused on Ghost-Maker and his own international action sprees, giving us five new villains for the Batman universe. A new location as well, Devil Skull Island. And a history going back to the days of the British Empire.

And so in Batman #107 we have Madame Midas, the richest woman on Earth, even more than that other DC Comics villain, JK Rowling. And putting together a League Of Evil Exes to take on Ghost-Maker.

So we have The Instigator, a crocodile-formed terrorist and martial artist, alongside Razorline – which used to be the name of a Marvel Comics imprint of Clive Barker-based books like Ectokid, Hyperkind, Hokum & Hex and Saint Sinner. James Tynion IV, who has recently launched his own horror comics magazine Razorblades will have been keenly aware of that. Is this an attempt to grab that trademark for DC?

And we also have Kid Kawaii, a morphing android killer, and telekinetic scruff ball Brainstorm, all with a vendetta against Ghost-Maker.

Lots of people really, really care when new Batman villains or heroes make their first appearance, and while everyone has been looking to Flatline or Miracle Molly, Tynion just slipped five new ones under the Batman #107 table alongside Gardner.

BATMAN #107

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Ghost-Maker story art by RICARDO LOPEZ ORTIZ

Card stock variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 card stock variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

ON SALE 4/6/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $5.99 US Tensions are sky-high in Gotham City following the attack on Arkham Asylum, and public opinion and unrest are starting to boil over. The Dark Knight has his hands full juggling the investigation of the reappearance of an old enemy and the rise of a new gang in Gotham called the Unsanity Collective…Gotham City is getting more dangerous by the minute! And, who is The mysterious Gardner, and how does she figure into all of this? Plus, in part one of "Legend of the Ghost-Maker," James Tynion IV and Ricardo Lopez Ortiz tell the most insane tale of action and adventure featuring Batman's frenemy Ghost-Maker! This one is not to be missed!