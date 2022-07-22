Ant-Man #1 Preview: What's Old is New Again

This preview of Ant-Man #1 takes readers back to the early days of Marvel Comics in both story and art style. Check out the preview below.

Ant-Man #1

by Al Ewing & Tom Reilly, cover by Tom Reilly

Flash back to the early days of Hank Pym's career as the astonishing Ant-Man! It's date night for Hank and his girlfriend Janet Van Dyne, but nobody told that to Ant-Man's enemies! Watch as Hank's ant-agonists band together to finally take down the scientific adventurer! But will anyone come to his rescue? And who is the mysterious stranger who stalks him? Join Al Ewing (IMMORTAL HULK) and Tom Reilly (THE THING) as they explore the history of every hero (past, present and future!) called Ant-Man!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 27, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620280500111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620280500121 – ANT-MAN 1 GLEASON STORMBREAKERS VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620280500131 – ANT-MAN 1 BALDEON VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620280500141 – ANT-MAN 1 YOUNG VARIANT – $3.99 US

