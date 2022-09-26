Ant-Man #3 Preview: Inferiority Complex

Scott Lang struggles with an inferiority complex in this preview of Ant-Man #3… but maybe the voice in his head can help him out. Check out the preview below.

Ant-Man #3

by Al Ewing & Tom Reilly, cover by Tom Reilly

In the present, the current Ant-Man, Scott Lang, has been tasked by the Avengers with a very important mission: guard the prison holding Ultron! But the evil Black Ant/Eric O'Grady has other ideas that may spell doom for humanity…Don't miss this epic journey through Ant-Man's history!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 28, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620280500311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620280500321 – ANT-MAN 3 MOMOKO BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

