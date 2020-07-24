Antarctic Press Launches Hot Valley Days & Cocaine Nights in October

Matthew Spradlin, William Allan Reyes, Farid Karami, Andrea Errico are launching a new dark thriller comic book series from Antarctic Press in October 2020, based on a true story. Hot Valley Days And Cocaine Nights is a three-part series and leads Antarctic Press' October 2020 solicitations…

HOT VALLEY DAYS & COCAINE NIGHTS #1 (OF 3)

Antarctic Press

AUG201163

(W) Matthew Spradlin (A) William Allan Reyes, Farid Karami, Andrea Errico

The TRUE STORY of a 15-year-old streetwise girl named Janie XXXXX. Back in 1978, Janie left behind her abusive past in small-town Ohio and hitchhiked to L.A. There she soon found out neighbor's business was all about cocaine. For the next eight years, Janie worked to hustle cocaine for the Cartel at clubs and parties, selling to the rich, famous and powerful. Then she decided to stop selling, and the trouble started. The bright lights of the big city make this rainbow holo-foil shine even more! All you urban cowboys and girls who just wanna have fun are gonna want yourself a piece of this! In Shops: Oct 28, 2020 SRP: $9.99

PATRIOTIKA #3

Antarctic Press

AUG201165

(W) Ron Z (A) Ale Garza (CA) Canaan White

Patriotika goes up (and down and sideways) against the gravity-controlling supervillain Zero G and her empowered army of ninjas. The Sun God Twins have a big surprise for her too. Patriotika could use a friend this time-so here comes the Colossal Collateral Dee!

Spacious skies, a soaring bald eagle, and a star-spangled smooch-do you really need any more reason to do your civic duty and order a copy of this fantastic variant?

In Shops: Oct 28, 2020

SRP: $9.99

COARAPTOR ONE SHOT KAIJU OF THE WIND

Antarctic Press

AUG201166

(W) Hiroshi Kanatani (A) Hiroshi Kanatani

A storm is brewing in the Gulf of Mexico, a hurricane powerful enough to destroy much of Texas. Suspecting more than global warming behind it, Government agents use old records of a wind-elemental giant monster to find Qualetaqa, a young Native American teen who inherited his grandfather's iron spear, and with it, the ability to summon Coaraptor!

In Shops: Oct 28, 2020

SRP: $3.99

NINJA HIGH SCHOOL #179

Antarctic Press

AUG201167

(W) Ben Dunn (A/CA) Ben Dunn

In Quagmire, cybernetic attackers pursue the escaped Lexus, Cassy and Bianca, but the trio are saved by a mysterious, new hero in a fancy trench coat and hat. Back in Pootville, Steamhead discovers what has been affecting Roger. Then comes a strange, romantic interlude you'd never expect!

In Shops: Oct 28, 2020

SRP: $3.99

CAT SH-T TP VOL 02

Antarctic Press

AUG201168

(W) Motofumi Kobayashi (A) Motofumi Kobayashi

In this semi-fictionalized rendition of the Vietnam War, Sergeants Perky, Rats and Botasky comprise the special forces unit named Cat Sh-t One, risking their lives daily in recon patrol, jungle ambushes, tactical assaults, rescue operations and more! Collected at full comic size for the first time ever!

In Shops: Oct 28, 2020

SRP: $12.99