Antarctic Press Launches Valkyrie Saviors In April 2021 Solicits

Marvel Comics is launching a new Valkyrie series in April. And Antarctic Press wants to join them, it seems, with Valkyrie Saviors. Writer Ron Z once wrote for Bleeding Cool four years ago, he was Kickstarting the comic as Mount Olympus. Now, it seems, it will be getting wider distribution in April 2021, in the Antarctic Press solicitations. They arevalso launching a new series, OBE: Out Of Body Experience #1 from Kerry Valderrama and C.M. Bratto.

VALKYRIE SAVIORS #1 (OF 3)

FEB211043

(W) Ron Z (A) Gian Carlo Bernal

An epic new tale in the Patriotika-verse, because some things in it are too big to contain in one series! College students by day, Kaiju-size Valkyrie warriors by night! Larissa, Valkyrie of the Tides, is the only one of Freja's forces who remains to fight the evil Zodiac gods! Can she find new recruits in time to stop them? Inspired by various manga and anime, Valkyrie Saviors has action, Norse Mythology, beautiful warrior maidens, comedy, and more!" In Shops: Apr 28, 2021 SRP: $3.99

OBE OUT OF BODY EXPERIENCE #1 (OF 4)

FEB211047

(W) Kerry Valderrama, C.M. Bratton (A) Christopher Allen

In a dystopian near-future, nearly everybody can astral project, or OBE (Out-of-Body Experience), which has caused worldwide decimation. As civilization struggles to combat the addiction to OBEing, a haunted detective must work with a lonely social worker to catch an elusive killer who has learned how to hunt from the astral plane. This fantastical, philosophical, action-packed detective story explores how humanity faces extinction and yet refuses to bow down, while simultaneously evolving to thrive in a new society based between this world and the next. In Shops: Apr 28, 2021 SRP: $3.99

STEAM WARS HC W SOUNDTRACK CD

FEB211040

(W) Fred Perry (A/CA) Fred Perry

Story & Art: Fred Perry Music: Patrick Farrell

Collects Steam Wars #1-5

The Market Forces…they surround us, bind us, compel us…to release the collection of Fred Perry's Steam Wars saga as a LIMITED HARDCOVER EDITION. On a world in the tyrannical grip of the Hegemonic Crux, Duchess Imoen flees with a stolen formula for the enemy's fuel. To survive their forces, commanded by Lord Baron, she must seek out the last of the Quantum Dragoons, the legendary storm foil warriors! And now, the epic feel of this adventure is magnified with a thrilling SOUNDTRACK by Patrick Farrell of Built for the Future! In Shops: Apr 28, 2021 SRP: $39.99

GOLD DIGGER #285

FEB211041

(W) Fred Perry (A) Fred Perry

Dreadwing's new hyperdimensional form is able to shatter stars with one swipe and destroy planets with just the sound of his voice. Unfortunately for him, he's stuck inside a quasispace ouroboros loop with no points of reference on how to strike at Earth…so he begins to cast galactic fireballs indiscriminately at the darkness! Can Gina and her team pull the plug on his power before even ONE of those balls of rage actually hits the mark? In Shops: Apr 28, 2021 SRP: $3.99

EXCITING COMICS #11

FEB211042

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) John Rhodes

Revel in all-new MONTHLY thrills and adventure in Antarctic's Exciting! John Rhodes ("Dark Devil") kicks off an intense thriller showing we are not defined by our pasts. In the ruins of Paradise City, hordes are dead or missing at the hands of government and their super-powered Hyprids. All hope rests on the shoulders of one person as "The Nothing Man Cometh"! A riot breaks out in the mega-villain prison. Can Alloy and the other megahero correction officers restore order? Find out in "Big House Blues" by Dan Sehn and Elton Thomas! With the help of an ancient "manual" to human beings only he can understand, Camilo Wallace discovers incredible hidden skills, leading to "The Coming of the Veritas-Man" by Andre Léal! And with her father, the hero known as Catman, in the clutches of the insidious Scalp Hunter, Katie Merrywhether must race to his rescue in "Catgirl" by Ben Dunn, David Furr and Jane Wen! In Shops: Apr 28, 2021 SRP: $3.99

DEATH BY LIFE #3 (OF 8)

FEB211045

(W) Anthony Zicari (A) Claudio Sepulveda

"The Lost Child"

In the chaotic aftermath of the battle between the seraph Matariel and Death's sister, Persephanie, a new figure emerges, bringing a fatal disease with her. Finding Persephanie badly beaten in an alley, this new Death sets out for vengeance. Meanwhile, the current Death confronts Miridia over the child's fate, and a new angel with her own horde is released to find and destroy them!

In Shops: Apr 28, 2021 SRP: $3.99

HORROR COMICS #5

FEB211046

(W) Anthony Zicari (A) Claudio Sepulveda

"The Tears of the Cherubs, Pr. 2 of 2"

Having rescued Angelica the angel, Pricilla and Santiago confront each other, but surviving comes first. They leave the sleeping angel in the care of their friend Melany while they scavenge for food, but when they return, they discover something has followed them back!

In Shops: Apr 28, 2021

SRP: $3.99