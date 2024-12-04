Antifa, Communists, Socialists and Batman #155 (Spoilers)

Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Antifa, batman #155

Antifa, Communists, Socialists and Bruce Wayne, all together in today's Batman #155 by Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Fornes (Spoilers)

So former Gotham police commissioner James Gordon has been a bit naughty. How naughty? Well, that all depends upon what he did who he did it with, what he did next and who was really in control. Because the powers of Gotham are finding new ways to show themselves, through technology, through media, through superheroes on the streets and through control. Bruce Wayne is fighting an enemy he can't hit. And as protestors against Bruce Wayne's plans to make a better Gotham through helping poorer people establish themselves in the city, get housing and healthcare and maybe transform the street they live in, it has also been kicking off a bit. But it's not the protestors who are to blame.

It's Antifa. According to Commander Star, that is. The left-wing anti-fascist and anti-racist US political movement in the United States, which is made up of decentralised autonomous groups that state that they use nonviolent direct action, incivility, or violence to achieve their aims, such as poster and flyer campaigns, mutual aid, speeches, protest marches, and community organizing. But also blamed for hacking, doxing, harassment, and property damage. They are sometimes accused of infiltrating right-wing protest groups and inciting the very violence that they then oppose, such as January 6th, though without any actual evidence that stands up. But, as Commander Star proves in Gotham, evidence isn't always needed when you wrap yourself in a flag.

The long lost brother of Bruce Wayne who may be about to take away his fortune… it's all rather coming to a head, is it not? Batman #155 by Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Fornes is published today.

