Posted in: Books, Comics, Current News | Tagged: antony johnston, crime

Antony Johnston Had Five Publishers Bid On His New Crime Novel

Antony Johnston has sold the rights to his new interactive crime novel Can You Solve the Murder? in auction between five publishing houses.

Article Summary Antony Johnston's interactive crime novel sparks a five-publisher bidding war.

Transworld secures world English language rights for two-book deal.

New book "Can You Solve the Murder?" combines gamebook elements with crime fiction.

Johnston's fresh approach to narrative and gameplay praised by Transworld.

Antony Johnston, co-creator of The Coldest City/Atomic Blonde, Three Days in Europe, Wasteland, Umbral comics and author of the Dog Sitter Detective books, and who I used to spend Thursday evenings in the pub with, has sold the rights to his new interactive crime novel Can You Solve the Murder? in auction between five bidding publishing houses. Transworld won world English language rights in the auction with editorial director Finn Cotton bidding for two books, represented by Johnston's agent Sarah Such at the Sarah Such Literary Agency. Rights have also been sold in Italy, and a German auction is currently underway; other foreign rights were represented at the recent London Book Fair.

Antony Johnston posted to X, "Throughout the book the reader chooses who to interview and which leads to follow, taking notes and looking for clues before finally deciding who to accuse. Every decision the reader makes has consequences. If you remember 'gamebooks' (Choose Your Own Adventure, Fighting Fantasy, etc) you'll recognise the concept for Can You Solve the Murder? It's a game in which you play a detective solving a crime… but also a murder mystery novel, with plot twists and great characters. CYSTM? is where my two main writing strands – fiction and games – come together, and I get to put a new twist on a format that I've loved since I devoured gamebooks like Fighting Fantasy and Lone Wolf as a child. I'm thrilled to make my own contribution to this unique genre (Remember I talked recently about how I have a tendency to DIY my way into new formats and media, rather than waiting to be invited? Yeah, about that… )" And it all went down rather well. "A bit overwhelmed by everyone's response to the "Can You Solve the Murder" announcement. When I started pitching the book I had no idea if people would dig it, or tell me to get lost. So thank you all for the enthusiasm! Now I just have to finish writing it…"

"Can You Solve the Murder is a dazzling blend of gamebook and crime novel, a compelling story that will appeal to fans of Janice Hallett or Murdle [Souvenir Press]" Transworld said. "Throughout the book the reader chooses who to interview next, and which lead to follow. They take notes and look for evidence, before deciding when to confront their chosen suspect. There are different paths to take, some leading to dead ends, others to better clues, but every decision the reader makes has consequences."

Cotton said: "As someone who grew up reading Choose Your Own Adventure books, I was thrilled when this manuscript arrived. Antony has written a mesmerising story that enables the reader to play an active role in the way the plot develops. It's an immersive reading experience that is as puzzling as it is compelling, and we are delighted to welcome Antony to the list."

Antony Johnston said: "I've read and loved gamebooks since the 1980s, so I'm excited to bring this new twist to crime fans with Can You Solve the Murder? Finn and the team at Transworld showed huge enthusiasm for the format, and a real understanding of its potential. I can't wait for readers to try their hand at being a detective."

Such said: "Antony Johnston is an immense talent and literary athlete, writing at the top of his game. Transworld is simply the perfect publisher to bring his brilliantly original and timely book to the mass market."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!