April O'Neil, the New Casey Jones in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #11

Article Summary April O'Neil is set to become the new Casey Jones in TMNT #11, releasing June 2025 from IDW Publishing.

Exciting variant cover suggests April will take up Casey's vigilante mantle as he fights for his life in a coma.

TMNT face trials and danger from the Foot Clan as April emerges as NYC's new hope in the dark times ahead.

Background stories show Donatello in crisis as the Turtles battle false murder charges and betrayals.

The new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series published by IDW Publishing has been a big hit for them, with every issue of the new run featuring in Bleeding Cool's Weekly Bestseller Lists. And now, courtesy of a new variant cover by Juan Ferreyra for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #11, an idea of what may be coming in May. With April O'Neil playing the role of a new Casey Jones? In the current run, Casey Jones is hospitalized by the villain.

By his bedside, April held his mask in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #6.

Then, she fended off the Foot with a hockey stick in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #7.

Will she take over his role as a street vigilante entirely by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #11? Here's the solicit for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #11 from the upcoming IDW June 2025 solicits… and a reminder that the FOC for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #8 is this weekend.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #8

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Juan Ferreyra

"With the Ninja Turtles on trial for a murder they didn't commit, Casey Jones fighting for his life in a devastating coma, and the city overrun by Foot Patrol thugs, New York has but one hope to turn the tide: April O'Neil?"

And here is the solicit text for #8, #9 and #10.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES 2024 #8 CVR A FORNES

IDW

JAN251245

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Juan Ferreyra (CA) Jorge Fornes

Donnie's on the edge! Once the most reliable and risk averse of the TMNT, Donatello's mind is spinning out of control following his violent stay in captivity. Fortunately his brothers are there to protect him from the army of Foot Clan ninjas bent on destroying them all, but how can the Ninja Turtles save Donatello from the "voice" of their dead master Splinter that Donnie insists he's hearing in his head!? In Shops: Apr 16, 2025 SRP: $4.99 TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES 2024 #9 CVR A FORNES

IDW

FEB251213

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Juan Ferreyra (CA) Jorge Fornes

Already weakened, weary, and a little deranged, poor Donatello has now been captured by the Foot Clan! The remaining Turtle boys make a plan for an all-out war against Karai, but are forced to think twice when they hear the voice of reason… coming from the body of a dead rat? In Shops: Apr 23, 2025 SRP: $4.99 TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES 2024 #10 CVR A FORNES

IDW

MAR250936

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Juan Ferreyra (CA) Jorge Fornes

The trial of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles begins here! Framed for a murder they didn't commit, the brothers Hamato are prisoners of the Foot Clan, awaiting the judgment of the city's greatest criminals. In the battle for New York City, the TMNT have officially… lost. In Shops: Jun 25, 2025 SRP: $4.99

