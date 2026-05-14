Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Nutella, Nutella Ice Cream

Nutella Has Released Its Own Ice Cream Flavor Products

Have you ever wanted the taste of Nutella in an ice cream cone? Well now you can as they have made it into an ice cream flavor

Article Summary Nutella ice cream has officially launched nationwide, bringing the brand’s signature hazelnut-cocoa flavor to freezer aisles.

Fans can choose Nutella ice cream in 14-ounce tubs or crispy wafer cones sold in convenient 4-packs.

Ferrero says the new Nutella frozen treats feature creamy layers and swirls designed to echo the classic spread.

Nutella is also celebrating with its May Freezer Fridays giveaway, offering fans chances to win free ice cream.

Ferrero revealed that a couple of new products are hitting the freezer section for the Summer, as Nutella has a couple of new ice cream flavor options. The team has taken the flavor of the popular spread and turned it into its own ice cream, which they are selling in small containers, as well as pre-made ice cream cones. Both of which have been designed to give people the same taste and almost spread-like quality of the treat, but in a frozen form that really kinda works. You can find out more about this new venture for them below as they are hitting freezer sections this week.

Try Nutella In a New Way as Its Been Turned Into Ice Cream

The iconic hazelnut-cocoa flavor fans already love has made its official nationwide debut in a brand-new format: a smooth, creamy ice cream made with tasty Nutella layers and swirls throughout. Nutella Ice Cream is available in cones and 14 fluid ounce containers. As a way to give back to fans and celebrate 'Summer Fridays', Nutella Ice Cream is introducing Freezer Fridays, a limited-time promotion running through May. Fans can enter for a chance to win free Nutella Ice Cream by tagging a friend in the brand's giveaway post on social media.

Nutella Ice Cream – 14-Fluid-Ounce Containers: The unmistakable Nutella hazelnut-cocoa taste in a rich, multi-textured, spoonable format made for slow evenings and sharing at home. Available for a suggested retail price starting at $4.36, depending on the retail channel.

The unmistakable Nutella hazelnut-cocoa taste in a rich, multi-textured, spoonable format made for slow evenings and sharing at home. Available for a suggested retail price starting at $4.36, depending on the retail channel. Nutella Ice Cream – 3.04-Fluid-Ounce Single-Serve Cones: The iconic flavor of Nutella meets a satisfying crispy wafer cone, delivering a premium treat for spontaneous moments on the go. Available for a suggested retail price starting at $5.47 for a 4-pack, depending on the retail channel.

"Nutella has been a beloved part of people's lives for more than 60 years and bringing it to the freezer aisle is a milestone moment fans have been waiting for," said Noah Szporn, Senior Vice President of Nutella, Ferrero North America. "We can't wait for them to enjoy the iconic taste they love in a whole new way."

"Nutella is one of the most trusted flavors in the world and our job was simple: don't mess it up. Every decision we made was in service of delivering exactly what fans expect, now in a format they can enjoy straight from the freezer," said Isabella Chia, Chief Marketing Officer at Wells Enterprises.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!