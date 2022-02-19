Aquaman/Green Arrow: Deep Target #5 Preview: Dinosaurs Are People Too

Aquaman and Green Arrow find themselves stranded in an Earth populated by Dino-Rachels in this preview of Aquaman/Green Arrow: Deep Target #5. Oh, so it was a problem when Claremont did it, but this is okay? Hypocrites! Check out the preview below.
AQUAMAN/GREEN ARROW: DEEP TARGET #5
DC Comics
1221DC052
1221DC053 – Aquaman/Green Arrow: Deep Target #5 Ejikure Cover – $4.99
(W) Chuck Brown, Brandon Thomas (A) Ronan Cliquet (CA) Marco Santucci
Bang! Zoom! To the moon?! After finding themselves stranded on the moon, Aquaman and Green Arrow work to get back to Earth. The problem is that this isn't the Earth either of them remember! Scorpio has once again altered the timeline to resemble something a little more…Jurassic?!
In Shops: 2/22/2022
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for 1221DC052 Aquaman/Green Arrow: Deep Target #5 Marco Santucci Cover, by (W) Chuck Brown, Brandon Thomas (A) Ronan Cliquet (CA) Marco Santucci, in stores Tuesday, February 22, 2022 from DC Comics
