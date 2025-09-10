Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: aquaman, Jeremny Adams, John Timms., KO

Aquaman Now More Powerful Than Superman? (Aquaman #9 Spoilers)

Aquaman has been through a lot in his new ongoing title, courtesy of Jeremy Adams and John Timms, but in Aquaman #9, that steps up a notch. As an agent of The Blue, and gaining new abilities, he goes one-on-one against a possessed Superman…

And once the possession is all done with, the Justice Leaguers on their satellite WEatchtower headquarters have some questions of their colleague.

The power of infinite oceans… but what does that mean in practice? Clearly Batman will want to run some tests.

So that's clairvoyance, omniscience, and being stronger and more impervious than Superman. In some ways at least…

… turns out that he can shave his beard with a normal electric razor, rather than reflected heat vision. But there is something else as well…

… he can jump from a space station in orbit around the Earth to the oceans below, and that's fine. And is in telepathic communication with the sea. Is there anything he can't do? Aquaman #9 by Jeremy Adams and John Timms is published by DC Comics today. This also leads into DC's K.O., the upcoming superhero and supervillain slugfest with a significant boost in powers to boot. Maybe Superman's victory is no longer inevitable?

Aquaman #9 by Jeremy Adams, John Timms

Aquaman has returned to Earth with new powers, new allies, and a new chance tobe a father…all while a new mystery emerges from the depths of Atlantis! After thedevastating events of the Battle of Dagon, Aquaman's so-called Justice League Blue must regroup and refocus their efforts on Earth…and the return of one of the Kingof the Seven Seas' deadliest enemies!

